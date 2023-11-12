3 cricketers who won the Player of the Match award in their final ODI ft. David Willey

Farewell games are often the most arduous ones for any sportsperson, thanks to the spotlight being on them throughout. In cricket, it could be a player walking away from the sport or calling time on their international careers. Sometimes, it could just be that the player calls it a day in one format to focus on the others.

Either way, the moment and the final outing are often filled with several emotions, making it harder to focus on the game. Yet, it could also provide the additional pep in the step to produce a memorable performance to make it a fitting finale.

The 2023 World Cup was the farewell to left-arm pacer David Willey, who announced his retirement from international cricket after the tournament. It was a fairytale ending for him with England defeating Pakistan by 93 runs, with Willey being named the Player of the Match.

Finishing an ODI career by putting in a Player of the Match performance is the stuff of dreams that only a few cricketers have enjoyed.

Here, we look at three cricketers who have signed off their ODI careers with the Player of the Match award.

#1 David Willey

David Willey was among the few shining lights in a dim World Cup for England.

England pacer David Willey finished his ODI and international career spectacularly with bat and ball. The 33-year-old came in during the end overs and smashed a quick-fire 15 off five balls to propel England to 337/9 in 50 overs.

The left-arm pacer then had the new ball talking, dismissing the Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman in his first 10 deliveries. Willey then returned Pakistan's lone half-centurion, Agha Salman, to finish with figures of 3/56 in 10 overs.

The all-rounder was an integral part of the England side that reached the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup. He scalped 10 wickets in six games, including 3/20 in the summit clash. Willey was also part of the English squad that emerged triumphant in last year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Expand Tweet

His final ODI wicket was also his 100th in the format in 73 games at an average of 29.75, including one five-wicket haul. Willey also boasts an impressive 24.55 batting average in ODIs with two half-centuries.

#2 Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan brought down the curtains on his ODI career with a brilliant all-round showing.

Maybe there is some magic to left-arm pace-bowling all-rounders and memorable ODI finales. Like David Willey, India's Irfan Pathan enjoyed a fairytale ending with a Player of the Match performance in the final ODI of his career.

It was the final game of the five-match ODI series in Sri Lanka in 2012, with India winning the toss and electing to bat first. Following half-centuries from Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwary, and MS Dhoni, Pathan provided the finishing kick with a 28-ball 29 to help India reach 294/7 in 50 overs.

The Gujarat-born cricketer followed his batting stint with the wickets of openers Upul Tharanga and Tilakaratne Dilshan. Pathan then delivered the knockout punch with three wickets in his final spell to finish 5/61 and lead India to a 20-run victory.

Starting his career as a prodigious swing bowler, Irfan Pathan became a genuine all-rounder from the mid-2000s. The now-39-year-old cricketer was the Player of the Match in the final of India's only T20 World Cup triumph in 2007.

In early 2006, Pathan became the only bowler to take a hat trick in the first over of a Test match, achieving the feat against Pakistan in Karachi.

He finished with 173 ODI wickets with five four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls. In addition, Pathan also scored over 1,500 ODI runs with five half-centuries.

#3 Desmond Haynes

Desmond Haynes is one of the most accomplished opening batters in ODIs.

One of the best opening batters of all time, Desmond Haynes, signed off his ODI career with a Player of the Match performance.

Having also scored a century on his ODI debut, the West Indian is one of only two cricketers, along with Denis Amiss, to achieve the century landmark on 50-over debut and finale.

Haynes' final career ODI was the penultimate game of the five-match ODI series between the West Indies and England. The right-hander scored a masterful 115 off 112 balls to help the hosts reach a competitive 265/7 in a rain-interrupted 45.4 overs.

Chasing a revised target of 209 in 36 overs, England mustered a mere 193/9 to suffer defeat by 15 runs ( adjusted by D/L method).

With over 8,500 ODI runs, including 35 overall centuries, Haynes was arguably the most accomplished opening batter in the world during the 1980s.