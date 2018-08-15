3 CSK players who could have helped India cross the line in the first two Tests

The limited-overs leg featuring India and England was a cracker of a contest as the T20 series was a close one with India winning it in the final match of the three-game series. England bounced back in the one-dayers winning 2 out of the three one day games. When it comes to Tests, India have struggled.

All didn't go well with the Indian Test team as they lost the first two matches and trail the series with 0-2. It is an uphill task now for the Indian team to make a comeback in this series. In the first Test, India managed to give a tough fight for the English side as they lost with a margin of 31 runs. In the second match, India didn't even come close to England's team performance as they lost with a humiliating margin of an innings and 159 runs.

Some false selections and lack of experience cost India a couple of Tests, and it would be a great learning experience for the young Indian side. Here is a list of a few experienced CSK players who could have helped India win the two Tests.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

The left-arm spin all-rounder who made his Test debut against England in 2012 has represented India in 36 Tests. One of the key players in the Indian outfit, Jadeja is not part of the Indian limited overs squad anymore as the emergence of Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal forced the selectors to exclude him. He is part of the Indian Test squad for the tour of England but couldn't get a game as Kohli went for three seamers and Kuldeep Yadav in the first and second Test respectively instead of Jadeja.

Jadeja will be aiming to make his appearance in the playing XI at Trent Bridge and prove his worth to the team. He can score some quick runs at the end and also take some crucial wickets in the middle. India missed the services of a genuine all-rounder in the first two Tests.

