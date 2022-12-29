3 current Indian cricketers who might not play a single match in 2023

Team India endured a challenging year in 2022 as they failed to compete on several fronts across formats. Despite their poor overall performances, several players came up with stellar displays.

Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant finished as the three highest run-getters across formats, while Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj were amongst the wickets. At the other end of the spectrum, however, were a few players who failed to deliver.

Here are three Indian cricketers who featured for the side in 2022 but might not play an international match in the upcoming calendar year.

#3 Jayant Yadav

In a Test career spanning six years, Jayant Yadav has played six matches. All of his appearances have come at home when India have needed an additional spin-bowling option to complement their premier tweakers.

Rather surprisingly, Jayant took to the field in a Test against Sri Lanka in March. He arguably didn't even deserve the call-up, with several domestic performers being overlooked in the process. The off-spinner couldn't make an impact either, finishing with two runs and no wickets in the match.

It would be a massive surprise if Jayant plays a match for India in any format in 2023.

#2 Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane hasn't been in the scheme of things for ODIs and T20Is for a while now, and he has now lost his place in the Test side as well.

Rahane played two Tests in 2022, both against South Africa in January. He scored 0, 58, 9 and 1 in four innings, with his poor scores coming on the back of a terrible couple of years in the format. The middle-order batter found ridiculous ways to get out and was found wanting against both spin and pace.

Rahane was understandably dropped. He even had a lean patch in domestic cricket before appearing to find his feet, and while he has been vocal about his desire to make a comeback, he shouldn't be in India's plans for 2023.

#1 Dinesh Karthik

India v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Team India T20I side is the stuff of legend. Although it didn't culminate in any trophies, the veteran wicket-keeper brought fans together to celebrate his achievement.

Karthik played 28 T20Is in 2022, scoring 287 runs at an average of 20.5 and a strike rate of 141.38. He endured tough campaigns in the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, either due to lack of opportunities or performances.

The selectors seem to have looked past Karthik, with the T20I squad since the World Cup not carrying his name. Even if the 37-year-old has another stupendous Indian Premier League season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Men in Blue might want to move towards younger players in his position.

