3 most decisive matches left in the league stage of the 2023 World Cup

Five games remain in the league stage of the 2023 World Cup, and one semifinal spot is still up for grabs.

India will finish atop the tournament's points table at the end of the league stage and will face the fourth-placed side in the semifinals. Australia and South Africa are all set to finish just below the Men in Blue, and they have already booked a semifinal clash against each other.

So who will India's opponents in the last four be? There are three teams still in contention - Pakistan, New Zealand, and Afghanistan. All three sides are on eight points, with the Kiwis having the best net run rate as of now. However, certain upcoming fixtures will determine how the league table shapes up.

Here are the three most decisive matches left in the league stage of the 2023 World Cup.

#3 South Africa vs Afghanistan - Match 42 of 2023 World Cup

Afghanistan were floored by a Glenn Maxwell masterclass in the last game

Afghanistan have done superbly will in the 2023 World Cup so far. Apart from a disappointing loss to Bangladesh, India, New Zealand and Australia are the only sides to have beaten Hashmatullah Shahidi's men.

However, Afghanistan will be devastated at the way they squandered a winning position against the Aussies. Dropped catches, terrible tactical decisions, and an all-time great innings from Glenn Maxwell meant that they now need a miracle to leapfrog the two teams ahead of them in the standings.

Afghanistan's net run rate is -0.338, and they need to play out of their skins against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday, November 10. They play after New Zealand and before Pakistan, so they might have a rough idea of what they need to do to boost their net run rate sufficiently.

#2 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - Match 41 of 2023 World Cup

Kane Williamson's return ended in a disappointing loss to Pakistan

Unfortunately, New Zealand will play their final league game before both Pakistan and Afghanistan. They face off against Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, November 9.

The threat of rain looms large over the contest, but Bengaluru's drainage system should be able to ensure a result. Nevertheless, it's not a great situation for the Blackcaps to be in, with them likely to need to wait and watch as Pakistan and Afghanistan try to outdo them even if they manage to secure two points against Sri Lanka.

The Lankans have been eliminated from the competition and don't have much to lose. Only a Champions Trophy spot is on the line for Kusal Mendis and his men.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's form hasn't been great, with losses in their last four matches. The Kiwis will hope that their superior net run rate (+0.398) saves them from a group-stage exit.

#1 England vs Pakistan - Match 44 of 2023 World Cup

Jos Buttler and England have been woeful

England and Pakistan will lock horns in the penultimate match of the 2023 World Cup league stage at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, November 11. The Men in Green lost out on the semifinals to New Zealand on net run rate in the 2019 edition, and they will attempt to dole out the same fate.

Pakistan's net run rate is +0.036, and they're known to sneak through from impossible situations, just when it seems like they're dead and buried. Babar Azam and Co. have won their last two matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand respectively and might welcome playing at a venue like Kolkata.

England, too, have something riding on the clash. It would be greatly embarrassing if the 2019 World Cup champions missed out on the Champions Trophy, which is a real possibility at this juncture.

