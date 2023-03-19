 3 most destructive innings by Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine is a destructive batsman and has played many match-winning innings at the top of the order for New Zealand as well as in franchise cricket.

Devine smashed eight maximums and nine fours in a match-winning innings of 99 from 36 balls against Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday (March 18) to guide her team to victory.

Without further ado, here's a look at the three most destructive innings by the Kiwi all-rounder:

#1 108 against Otago Sparks in 2021

Sophie Devine has the distinction of scoring the fastest century in women's T20 history. She was at her destructive best for the Wellington Blaze against the Otago Sparks in the Women's Super Smash on January 14, 2021.

She blasted her way to a century off just 36 balls and helped her team chase a target of 129 in 8.4 overs. She ended up unbeaten on 108 from 38 balls, smashing nine boundaries and nine maximums.

She spoke to Spark Sport shortly after, saying:

"I was really nervous this morning. Whenever you have a bit of an extended break away from the game you get nervous about [whether] you can come back into it, so it was just [nice] to spend some time in the middle and get a few out of the screws."

ICC @ICC



The No.1 T20I all-rounder, Sophie Devine, smashed a 38-ball 108* for Wellington Blaze, setting a new record of the fastest women's T20 century



📸 @SuperSmashNZ 1 2 3 4 . 4 . . 1 4 4 6 6 1 2 1 1 . 1 4 6 6 4 . 4 1 6 6 1 6 . 6 . 2 1 6 4 4The No.1 T20I all-rounder, Sophie Devine, smashed a 38-ball 108* for Wellington Blaze, setting a new record of the fastest women's T20 century 1 2 3 4 . 4 . . 1 4 4 6 6 1 2 1 1 . 1 4 6 6 4 . 4 1 6 6 1 6 . 6 . 2 1 6 4 4The No.1 T20I all-rounder, Sophie Devine, smashed a 38-ball 108* for Wellington Blaze, setting a new record of the fastest women's T20 century 💥📸 @SuperSmashNZ https://t.co/yoAwOoqGDi

#2 145 against South Africa in 2013 Women's ODI World Cup

The Kiwi scored a brilliant century against South Africa in the 2013 Women's ODI World Cup

Devine smashed a brilliant century against South Africa in the fourth match of the 2013 Women's ODI World Cup held in India.

The White Ferns had lost two wickets for just 27 runs when the all-rounder joined Suzie Bates at the crease. The duo added 128 runs before Bates perished. Devine increased her tempo thereafter and raced to her hundred.

Her innings of 145 came at a strike rate of 110.68 and included 13 fours and six maximums. Riding on the brilliant innings, the Kiwis posted 321 in their 50 overs and emerged victorious by 151 runs.

Unsurprisingly, Devine won the Player of the Match award for her sublime knock.

#3 105 against South Africa in 2020:

Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine's best WT20I innings also came against South Africa. During a five-match WT20I series between South Africa and New Zealand, she blasted a century in the fourth WT20I at the Basin Reserve on February 10, 2020.

Batting first, New Zealand posted 171 for the loss of two wickets in their 20 overs. Devine, opening the batting for the White Ferns, was aggressive from the get-go, scoring 105 from just 65 balls at an explosive strike rate of 161.54.

She smashed three maximums and 12 fours, and the South African bowlers had no answer to the onslaught.

New Zealand won the game by 69 runs as well as the series 3-1, with one match being washed out due to rain.

