 3 dismissals which turned into meme content ft. MS Dhoni

The modernization of cricket and the evolution of social media has gone hand in hand for the most part, but the other side of the coin involves satire, largely through 'memes'.

Social media is often flooded with memes upon the occurrence of any noteworthy incident during matches. It has only gone from strength to strength, considering the reception it receives from fans, who popularise it by sharing it around.

The possibility of an incident during a series like the Ashes being spared was never an option. As a result, when England's Jonny Bairstow left his crease and was dismissed in a controversial manner, the creative minds behind the phones and keyboards got to work right away.

Soon enough, everyone's feeds were flooded with memes ranging from light mockery to downright cruelty. While cricketers usually do not indulge in or entertain this section of social media, they certainly cannot be in the dark completely.

Among the countless memes on the platform over the years across a spectrum of subjects, right from results, to decision-making, to dismissals like the Bairstow one at Lord's.

On that note, let us take a look at 3 dismissals that turned into meme content on social media.

#1 MS Dhoni's fateful run out during the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final

The sight of MS Dhoni falling short of the crease during the run-chase of the 2019 World Cup semi-final is something that Indian fans, in particular, want to forget.

However, the freeze-frame of the famous direct hit by Martin Guptill at Old Trafford has been so widely circulated through different memes and satire, that it has been imprinted thoroughly on the minds.

The fact that it turned out to be MS Dhoni's final international endeavor acted as a catalyst, resulting in the image re-emerging following his decision to retire.

Memes are made over the run-out to this day, with a certain 'what-if' flair added to it surrounding a potential dive that would have kept the run chase alive.

#2 Arshdeep Singh breaking the middle stump during IPL 2023

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a potential gold mine for individuals who are entertained by memes and for the creators of the same. The non-stop action spanning two months is bound to give rise to some incredible moments which are then translated into memes on social media.

One of the most memorable dismissals in the tournament came in the form of Arshdeep Singh's twin dismissals in the death overs against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer shattered the middle stump on both occasions consecutively, which is the rarest of the rare instances. When the price of the stump, which included the camera as well, was released, the memes flared up instantly.

#3 Virat Kohli left shell-shocked after being bowled

Former India skipper Virat Kohli's reactions have attained legendary status in the social media circle over the years.

While he still remains an animated figure on the field, his eerie and uncanny modes of dismissals during his lean patch post-2019, gave rise to a plethora of reactions, naturally resulting in memes.

Kohli was left really shell-shocked across a couple of occasions where a spinner got the better of him with a peach of a delivery. The former skipper was left rooted with a stunned expression which indicated his exasperation as well as his helpless state.

On his 100th Test, he was bamboozled by Lasith Embuldeniya in Mohali and a similar trend was on show during England's tour of India in 2021 with a wonder ball by Moeen Ali.

The memes did not make things easier, but the ace batter eventually got back to his best. The creators will be hoping for similar reactions from the ace batter in the future as well so that the memes continue to flourish.

What are some of the other notable dismissals that led to a barrage of memes on social media? Let us know what you think.

