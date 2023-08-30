3 emerging batters in Maharaja Trophy 2023 who could earn an IPL contract ft. Mohammed Taha

Twenty20 cricket is often called the batsman's game, and it's not hard to see why. The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023 showed why modern-day batters are so feared by the opposition bowlers.

The tournament, which was won by the Hubli Tigers after beating Mysore in the final, witnessed a number of excellent batting displays. These batters showed no fear whatsoever in taking on the bowlers, treating them with disdain whenever they erred. In many ways, it was symptomatic of what modern-day batting has become.

Without further ado, we bring you three of the finest emerging batters from the Maharaja Trophy, who could very well earn an IPL contract in the near future.

#1 Mohammed Taha (Hubli Tigers)

Mohammed Taha took the Maharaja Trophy by storm. One of his most fearsome shots is the no-look pull or heave over square leg whenever the ball is pitched short of a length on middle and leg.

Taha's ability to work deliveries away even off hard lengths is what endears him to fans of the Hubli Tigers. Taha is a dangerous batsman and can wreak havoc in the powerplay if he gets going. His 76 in the final against Mysore Warriors set the game up for his team.

His unorthodox technique may not look pretty but it is hugely effective, as his 452 runs over 12 innings proved. Taha could very well be snapped up by an IPL franchise given the sort of experience he has in the format and how well he can set the tone of an innings.

#2 KL Shrijith (Hubli Tigers)

KL Shrijith

Southpaw KL Shrijith is perhaps one of the most artistic batters in the Maharaja Trophy and had a more than decent season for the Hubli Tigers. He batted with class and grace whenever he got the opportunity and ensured that he took minimal risks while doing so.

This is a trait that IPL franchises love, and they would surely want to take a look at Shrijith. Being a left-hander works in his favour as well.

Shrijith scored at an impressive strike rate of over 145 and helped the Tigers get through the middle overs after they were given a good start by Mohammed Taha. The 27-year-old will be hoping to be picked in the Syed Mushtaq Ali squad too.

#3 LR Chethan (Gulbarga Mystics)

LR Chethan (Credits: YouTube)

LR Chethan, who plays for last season's champions Gulbarga Mystics, often treats opposition bowlers with disdain. He ended this year's Maharaja Trophy with 309 runs in 11 innings, striking at over 150.

His skipper Vijaykumar Vyshak turned to him in times of crisis and Chethan, more often than not, delivered. In the semifinal against Mysore Warriors, which his team eventually lost, Chethan smashed 28 off just 14 deliveries.

Although he got out soon afterward, he set the tone for the Mystics' chase, which was taken up by Macneil Noronha and Abul Khalid. In the end, however, the Mystics fell short of the target and failed to qualify for the final.

Nevertheless, expect to see Chethan grace the IPL sooner rather than later.