Not only does he bowl rockets to the batters, but Mark Wood is also someone with whom you associate the funniest character in a team, be it for England or any T20 franchise cricket league.

In the pre-match press conference before the fifth and final test of the Ashes 2023, Wood pranked his captain, Ben Stokes, by playing music over the speakers.

Inspired by the latest Barbie movie, Wood left Ben Stokes squirming for a moment as the Barbie Girl song by Aqua started playing out of the speakers just as the England test captain sat down to address the media.

Moments later, Mark Wood was at it again, playing Star Wars music, when Stokes was talking about how he would speak to the team following the drawn fourth test at Old Trafford due to rain.

It's not the first time Wood has caught himself doing funny stuff. There have been many such moments of him making others laugh with his antiques, keeping the environment light.

In this article, we will discuss those moments where Mark Wood was at his funniest best.

#3 "Solo Huddle Gesture"

The first test between the West Indies and England in 2022 witnessed a very funny moment featuring none other than Mark Wood.

Batting first after winning the toss, England, courtesy of Jonny Bairstow’s 140, posted a total of 311 runs on the board.

In reply, the West Indies were battling hard, but after the tea break, an incident happened that left many in splits.

As England came on to bowl, then England skipper Joe Root discussed the plans with his team in a huddle. However, Wood wasn’t part of it and took his field position near the fine leg boundary ropes.

The pacer was not pleased about not being part of the huddle and hilariously reacted to it. He created a solo huddle with his hand while looking at his teammates. His reaction went viral on the internet and left many fans and pundits in splits.

#2 "The Mexican Wave"

England needed 51 runs off 69 balls against Pakistan at Headingley in 2016 with Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow at the crease and were all set to cruise towards a comfortable victory.

But the match is remembered for another Mark Wood moment.

When the camera first panned to him, Wood was discussing with Chris Woakes and other teammates joining the "Mexican Wave," which at first they missed, and Wood was disappointed like a child.

But when the next wave came, he and Jake Ball were ready to join. After joining it, he was ecstatic like no other.

#1 "Roller Ride with Bumble"

Just before the One-Day series against Sri Lanka, the host broadcasters decided to have a fun chat with Bumble (David Lloyd) and Mark Wood on a roller!

Yes, on a roller, they had a casual chat about the different players of the English team and their characters.

Bumble called Wood the "Joker" of the team, and the fast bowler jokingly wore the Joker's hat.

Wood even had a race with the roller by mimicking the horse's steps. He also threw down a cow's toy under the roller to leave everyone in complete splits and laughter.