3 experienced players who could have helped India win the first two Tests

Madras Charan 13 Aug 2018, 15:50 IST

India appeared favourites going into the most anticipated Test series this year, but all was not well for the side as they lost the first two tests lagging with 2-0 in the five-match series. India's team management went for KL Rahul ahead of Cheteshwar Pujara in the first Test and Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Umesh Yadav in the first and second Tests respectively. As India has limited resources for this series, they are finding it hard to win at least a single test.

India lack experienced batsman who can play a big knock and take the pressure off the young batsman. Virat Kohli and Cheteswar Pujara are the only two batsmen to have shown some character in the first two tests. The other batsman didn't even manage to score a half-century and need to step-in if India's has to register a win in the remaining three matches.

India hasn't selected the squad for the last two matches and would be releasing it in a short time. The team management needs to give some experienced batsman a chance as India needs to keep up their No.1 spot. Let us look at a few experienced players who could have helped India win the first two test matches.

#3 Parthiv Patel (Wicket Keeper)

Parthiv Patel, one of the most underrated keepers in the history of Indian cricket made his test debut against England in 2002 has represented India in 25 tests. India missed the services of a good keeper who could play the ball with the swing and ensure India put up a good total. Dinesh Karthik who replaced Wriddhiman Saha in the test squad failed to make an impact in both the tests failing to reach the expectations. Parthiv Patel could have helped India's middle order which has struggled in the recent past.

Parthiv Patel was part of the Indian test squad which played against South Africa and showed some glimpses of his batting scoring some quick runs. His keeping is also better when compared to that Dinesh Karthik, as the latter gave some byes away.

Matches- 25, Runs- 934, Average- 31.13, Highest score- 71.

