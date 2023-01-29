3 factors that prove Team India are over-dependent on Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has been an incredible performer in T20Is ever since making his debut in March 2021. In 46 matches, he has smashed 1625 runs at an impressive average of 46.42 and an extraordinary strike rate of 178.76. The right-handed batter has so far registered three hundreds and 13 half-centuries in T20Is.

The 32-year-old was the leading run-getter in the format in international cricket in 2022. In 31 matches, he clobbered 1164 runs at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of 187.43.

Suryakumar struck two hundreds and nine fifties in the format last year. For his incredible exploits, the Men in Blue batter was chosen as the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of 2022. He was also named in the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2022.

After a poor ODI series against New Zealand, Suryakumar shone for Team India with 47 off 34 in the first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi. But despite his brisk knock, the hosts went down to the Kiwis by 21 runs, faltering in a chase of 177.

As Team India prepare for their must-win second T20I against New Zealand in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29, we list down three reasons why the Men in Blue seem over-dependent on Suryakumar in T20Is.

#1 Suryakumar’s stupendous record in T20Is that India have won

SKY was the leading run-getter in T20Is in 2022. Pic: Getty Images

Suryakumar’s T20I numbers in winning causes prove beyond doubt that he has been the No.1 batter for India in the format since making his debut. The 32-year-old has been part of 34 T20Is which India won. In these games, he has smashed 1192 runs at an exceptional average of 51.82, with two hundreds.

His numbers are significantly lower in the T20I matches that India have lost. In 11 matches in losing causes, Suryakumar has totaled 420 runs at an average of 38.18. He did score 117 against England in Nottingham in July last year, but the result was more of an exception than a rule.

In the Super 4 clashes against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022, Suryakumar was dismissed for 13 and 34, respectively. The Men in Blue lost both matches despite Virat Kohli scoring a half-century against Pakistan and skipper Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka.

The kind of psychological impact Suryakumar has on the opposition when he makes a big score has been pretty much evident. It was missing in these two performances, where he could not score a lot of runs, and the results were visible.

#2 No one other than Kohli scored over 700 runs in T20Is for India in 2022

The 32-year-old won the ICC T20I Player of the Year for 2022. Pic: Getty Images

This is another startling stat that proves how significantly dominant Suryakumar has been with regard to Team India’s fortunes in the T20 format.

While the 32-year-old was the leading run-getter in T20Is in 2022, hammering 1164 runs in 31 matches, Kohli was the next best. The former India captain scored 781 runs in 20 matches at an average of 55.78 and a strike rate of 138.23, with one hundred and eight fifties.

No other Indian batter could score 700 runs in T20Is in 2022. Men in Blue captain Rohit was next on the list. He scored 656 runs in 29 matches at an average of 24.29 and a strike rate of 134.42, with three half-centuries.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya gathered 607 runs in 27 matches, Ishan Kishan 476 runs in 16, Shreyas Iyer 463 runs in 17, and KL Rahul 434 runs in 16. Barring Kohli’s contribution, Suryakumar was pretty much a one-man show with the bat for India in T20Is in 2022.

#3 India fell apart in the T20 World Cup semis after SKY’s departure

The 360-batter was also named in the ICC Men’s T20I team of 2022. Pic: Getty Images

One of the biggest signs that India are over-dependent on Suryakumar in T20Is was evident on the grandest stage of all. Heading into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 against England in Adelaide, the biggest talking point was whether the in-form SKY could deliver the goods once again. He failed, managing only 14 off 10 balls.

Despite half-centuries from Kohli and Pandya, India made a below-par 168/6, sent into bat after losing the toss. England captain Jos Buttler and fellow opener Alex Hales then clubbed unbeaten 80s as their side romped home by 10 wickets in 16 overs.

Suryakumar's significance to India’s T20I fortunes also came to the fore during India’s loss to South Africa in Perth. On a pacy surface, where all the other big batting guns from the team faltered against the South African pacers, SKY stood out with a belligerent 68 off 40 balls, looking in no trouble at all against the menacing fast bowlers.

