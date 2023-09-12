3 fastest players to reach 13,000 ODI runs ft. Virat Kohli

Senior Indian batter Virat Kohli slammed his 47th One-Day International century against Pakistan in a rain-marred Super Fours match of the Asia Cup 2023. Resuming the Indian innings on the reserve day (September 11), Kohli started with his overnight score of 8. He developed a calm and composed approach on the pitch to stand tall against Pakistan speedsters Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.

Kohli hammered nine boundaries and three sixes en route to an unbeaten 122 off 94 balls, his third century against Pakistan in ODIs. India routed the Men in Green by a whopping margin of 228 runs, which is the biggest victory for the Men in Blue against their arch-rivals in terms of runs.

During the course of his lavish knock, Virat Kohli became the fifth player in history to accomplish the milestone of 13,000 ODI runs. Let’s take a look at three players who reached the landmark in fewer innings.

#1 Virat Kohli

Kohli attained the milestone in his 267th ODI innings during India vs Pakistan Super Fours clash in the Asia Cup 2023. The No. 3 batter remained unbeaten on 122 to power his side to a gigantic total of 356/2. The Indian batting mainstay surpassed legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of 321 innings to become the fastest to reach 13,000 ODI runs.

Virat Kohli also holds the feats of being the fastest batter to reach 8000, 9000, 10,000, 11,000, and 12,000 ODI runs. He is currently the fifth-highest run-getter in the 50-over format, with 13,024 runs in 267 innings at an average of 57.62.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar crossed 13,000 runs (in 321 innings) during the second ODI match between Pakistan and India in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, in the 2004 bilateral series. Tendulkar scored 141 off 135 balls while India were chasing a formidable target of 330. The Master Blaster’s 37th ODI ton went in vain as Pakistan pulled off a 12-run win to level the series at 1-1.

Tendulkar retired from the format as the highest scorer in ODIs, with 18,426 runs in 463 matches at an average of 44.83 and a strike rate of 86.24. He notched up 96 fifties and 49 centuries in his illustrious career.

#3 Ricky Ponting

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting completed 13,000 ODI runs against England during the fourth match of the 2010 bilateral series held in England. Ponting almost scored a run-a-ball 92 before he was caught by his counterpart Andrew Strauss off James Anderson’s bowling.

Although Ponting missed his century, his stupendous efforts set up Australia for a laudable 78-run win to avoid the whitewash after being 0-3 down. Ponting became the second fastest player to amass 13,000 runs in 341 innings after Tendulkar until Virat Kohli leapfrogged both the legendary batters of the game.