3 funny Jemimah Rodrigues reels you should not miss

Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues turns a year older as she celebrates her 23rd birthday on Tuesday, September 5. She recently competed in the Hundred Women's competition, where her franchise, Northern Superchargers Women, reached the finals as well.

Jemimah made her international debut in February 2018 and has been an integral part of the Indian women's team since. The top-order batter has played 107 white-ball international games for India, amassing 2,274 runs in those encounters. This also includes 14 half-centuries.

Apart from her on-the-ground performances, she is a lively character in real life as well. Due to her quirky humour and vibrant antics on social media, she is well-liked among her fans, especially the youth.

On the occasion of her 23rd birthday, here are three reels by Jemimah that you should not miss.

#3 Vibing to Cartoon jingles

It's quite interesting to know that apart from her exquisite batting, Jemimah Rodrigues is also an adept dancer and is seen swaying quite a few times on the field as well.

In one of her reels, she collaborated with an Instagram influencer, Yuvraj Dua, and the two were seen vibing on different famous cartoon jingles, including 'Doremon' and 'ShinChan'.

Jemimah's zestful expressions while dancing on jingles made the video far more amusing. Since its upload on March 22 this year, the reel has garnered over 2,00,000 likes.

#2 Celebrating her 1 million followers

Jemimah Rodrigues is one of the few Indian women's cricketers who has over a million followers on Instagram platform.

She achieved the feat in April this year and posted a video on her account, in which she can be seen dancing to a song to celebrate the milestone.

“JUST HIT ONE MILLION FOLLOWERS YA’LL!!,” she captioned the post.

Once again, she was seen performing dance moves on a trending song with her two friends. The video, which has garnered 4.8 million views thus far, is one of the most watched content on her Instagram.

#1 Funny 'tapori' style reel with Smriti Mandhana and Radha Yadav

When all three of Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, and Radha Yadav are present at once, a funny trending reel is certain to be created.

Last year, Jemimah left the netizens in splits when she uploaded a reel of the three of them bringing out their 'tapori' selves in an iconic Munna Bhai lip-sync reel. ('Tapori' is Hindi slang for a vagabond or a rowdy.)

Before Mandhana made an arresting entrance as "Hema" in the incredibly entertaining video, Jemimah, wearing a cap backwards and a smart pair of sunglasses, showed out her inner Munna Bhai spirit. Radha kept Jemimah company.