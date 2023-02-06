3 heroes of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 who are absent from India's squad for the upcoming Tests against Australia

India will be up against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). It will be a 4 match series at home, as they will look to retain the BGT and qualify for the WTC final in June 2023.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2020/21 was one of team India's biggest achievements in Test cricket. After being bowled out for 36 in the first Test at Adelaide, they won the series 2-1 under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane. It is a celebrated win simply because of the number of first-choice players that were missing at different points in the series.

Due to injuries and unavailability, several youngsters got an opportunity to prove their worth on the big stage and it gave rise to heroes. However, a few of them couldn't establish their place in the squad for the upcoming series. We take a look at three such cricketers.

#1 Rishabh Pant

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns On this day in 2021, India conquered Gabba, 36 all-out to winning the Test series in Australia.



Rishabh Pant has been one of the best Test cricketers in the world since his debut. The wicket-keeper has scored 2271 runs in 56 innings at an average of 43.67 and a strike rate of 73.61.

Pant has won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy twice in his career. He was also a part of the Indian team which beat Australia for the first time in 2018-19 and scored 350 runs on that tour at an average of 58.33.

In the 2020/21 series, he was arguably the best Indian batter with 274 runs in 5 innings at an average of 68.50. His performance was even more impressive as he was dropped in the Adelaide Test and got a chance in Melbourne when team India were 0-1 down after the first match.

Unfortunately, Rishabh Pant was severely injured due to a car accident at the end of 2022. He has been ruled out of all cricket until the IPL and it is unlikely that he will be able to participate for the rest of the year. He would have been one of the most important players in the series given his form in Indian conditions.

#2 Washington Sundar

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Fifty on debut for Washington Sundar, playing in Gabba, India under pressure, not played much FC matches, against one of the best bowling attack and he brings up fifty from 108 balls. Well played, Sundar. Fifty on debut for Washington Sundar, playing in Gabba, India under pressure, not played much FC matches, against one of the best bowling attack and he brings up fifty from 108 balls. Well played, Sundar. https://t.co/5JCTvzSYUo

Washington Sundar is an off-spinner and left-handed batter. The all-rounder made his Test debut in the all-important decider at the Gabba in Brisbane. He got the opportunity as India's star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was ruled out of the final Test due to a back injury.

He played an underrated role in the Test match with both bat and ball. He scored 62 runs in the first innings, forming a crucial partnership of 123 runs for the 7th wicket with Shardul Thakur. In the fourth innings run chase, he scored an important 22 off 29 balls, while also picking up 4 wickets in the Test.

Sundar was a part of the Test series against England at home in 2021. He had a brilliant series with the bat and did not have much to do with the ball. Considering the quality of the first-choice spinners, he would not be a part of the playing XI unless there are injury concerns. He has also just returned from a shoulder injury, so the management will take the necessary precautions.

#3 Shardul Thakur

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



Right-arm medium-fast bowler Shardul Thakur was arguably the most impactful player for India in the Gabba Test. He was given the opportunity due to the absence of several first-choice fast bowlers due to injuries. This was only Thakur's second Test since his debut in 2018.

Thakur took 3 wickets in the first innings - Marcus Harris, Tim Paine and Pat Cummins. He also scored a crucial 67 against one of the best bowling attacks in the world and formed a vital partnership with debutant Washington Sundar in the first innings. He took 4 wickets in the second innings and ensured that the target was not out of reach for team India.

India only uses Thakur in overseas conditions as a 4th pacer who is handy with the bat and has only played 1 Test in Asia - way back in 2018. The likes of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav are a lot more experienced, while Mohammed Siraj is ahead of Shardul in the pecking order when it comes to home Tests.

