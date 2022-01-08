3 Highest successful run chases in fourth innings against India

South Africa showed great defiance in the recently concluded Johannesburg Test against India to level the three-match series 1-1. This was the Proteas' first win against India at the Wanderers. On the rain-affected fourth day of the second Test, captain Dean Elgar played a composed knock of 96* to romp his side home.

India are generally quite good at defending targets in the fourth innings, however. the Wanderers' Test wasn't to be so. There have been other instances as well where opponents have gotten the better of the cricketing giants.

In this article, we will have a look at three successful run-chases against India in the fourth innings.

#3. 240 | South Africa vs India, Johannesburg 2021-22

India took a 1-0 lead in the series after registering a resounding victory at Centurion. They had a chance to win the Test series for the first time on South African soil by winning this Test.

Batting first after winning the toss, India could make only 202 runs. Captain KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin top-scored for the visitors with 50 and 46 respectively. South Africa, with the help of a half-centuries from Keegan Petersen and Temba Bavuma, managed to post 229 runs, securing a first-innings lead of 27 runs.

The visitors didn't make a good start to their second innings as both openers fell cheaply. Under-fire Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane then brought the Indian innings back on track with their respective half-centuries. With the help of the lower-middle order, India managed to post 266, giving a target of 240 to the Proteas.

Chasing the target, Elgar and Aiden Markram gave the Proteas a 47-run start. Markram was dismissed for 31 but Dean Elgar stuck to one end. He stitched some important partnerships with other batters to take the team home. Elgar remained unbeaten on 96 runs in 188 balls as South Africa won the match by seven wickets.

#2. 276 | India vs West Indies, Delhi 1987-88

The first test match of the West Indies tour of India in 1987-88 was played in Delhi. Patrick Patterson took a five-wicket haul as the hosts were bundled out for just 75 in their first innings. West Indies, too, couldn't score much in their first innings as Chetan Sharma's fifer helped the hosts dismiss West Indies' side for 127 runs.

Dilip Vengsakar scored a brilliant century in India's second innings. Useful contributions from other batters helped India post 327 runs.

Chasing a difficult target of 276, West Indies started well. Sir Vivian Richards played an outstanding innings of 109 runs for the visiting team. Gus Logie contributed with 46 runs as West Indies completed the chase with five wickets in hand.

#1. 339 | Australia vs India, Perth 1977-78

India toured Australia in 1977-78. In the second Test match, India batted first and posted a huge 402 runs with the help of Mohinder Amarnath's 90 and Chetan Chouhan's 88.

India were denied a huge lead as Bob Simpson's superb innings of 176 helped the Aussies post 394 runs.

India batted well in the second innings too and managed to post 330/9 and declare the innings.

Chasing above 300 was always going to be tough during those times. But Tony Mann scored a splendid century. With the help of useful contributions from Peter Toohey, David Oglivie and Bob Simpson, Australia won with two wickets in hand.

