3 highest run-scorers from England (active players) in Ashes

England will face their toughest test in their new era in the form of the Ashes against arch-rivals and reigning Test champions Australia. The rivalry between these two sides dates back to the 19th century. Since then, the red-ball meetings have had an extra element fuelled by the friction built over the years.

England suffered a humiliating 4-0 whitewash in the previous Ashes campaign Down Under, prolonging their poor record away from home. However, they hold the aces when it comes to home conditions, as they are yet to lose a series to Australia in England since 2001.

The upcoming Ashes is arguably set to be a contest between the English batters and the Australian bowlers, not necessarily due to a lack of quality in the reverse match-up, but solely because of the widely debated 'Bazball' approach. England have gone with a batting lineup with depth that promotes aggressive play, with the presence of the returning Moeen Ali bolstering it further.

There are some great names in the list of the leading run scorers in the Ashes, but as of now, they are not stacked with the names of current England batters, who are creating a legacy of their own.

On that note, here are the three highest run-scorers from England in the Ashes among active players.

#1 Joe Root (2016 runs in 29 Tests)

Former England skipper Joe Root is the leading run-scorer among the crop of current English players. The ace batter is the 30th player to amass over 2000 runs in the Ashes.

Root has scored his runs at an average of 38.76 and also has three hundreds and 16 fifties to his name. He notched his highest score against Australia in only his second appearance against them. His famous 180 at The Lord's in 2013 helped England attain a massive 347-run win.

He surprisingly had a poor home series against the rivals in the 2019 edition, recording three ducks, and began the 2021-22 edition with a duck as well.

With a prolific Ashes campaign, he can overtake a slew of prominent names like Kevin Pietersen, Michael Clarke, and Mark Waugh, and potentially even Ricky Ponting and Sir Alistair Cook, who have scored close to 2500 runs n the Ashes.

#2 Ben Stokes (1157 runs in 19 Tests)

The current England Test skipper has already carved a legacy for himself in the Ashes with his historic match-winning performances. The joint Man of the Series in the 2019 edition has scored 1157 runs in 19 Tests against Australia at an average of 34.02.

Two out of Ben Stokes' three Ashes hundreds came during the famous 2019 campaign, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

His highest score of an unbeaten 135 came during the iconic Headingley Test where Stokes helped his side chase down 359 runs in the fourth innings to bring his team back into the series.

#3 Jonny Bairstow (1084 runs in 21 Tests)

The wicketkeeper batter is among the top 100 run-getters in the Ashes with his 1084 run-tally in 21 Tests so far. He has scored his runs at an average of 29.29, smashing two hundreds in the process.

Apart from batting, Jonny Bairstow will also be keeping gloves for his side in the upcoming series, with Ben Foakes excluded from the squad. The Ashes come across as a significant factor in the player's career. He was dropped after the 2019 Ashes after scoring only one half-century before proceeding to make his grand return in the 2021-22 Ashes.

He scored England's solitary ton in the 2021-22 Ashes, which helped them salvage a draw in Sydney and avoid a 5-0 whitewash. Bairstow has gone from strength to strength since his return with centuries against India and New Zealand in 2022.

The Ashes will begin with the first Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The series also marks the start of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Who will be the leading run-scorer in the upcoming Ashes series? Let us know what you think.

