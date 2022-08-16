3 hilarious moments involving Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli

Rishabh Pant is currently one of the most exciting cricketers in the world. Apart from his batting prowess, he also keeps the fans entertained with his light-hearted banters.

Virat Kohli is known as the 'biggest showman' in world cricket. Keeping his various cricketing records aside, he is a proper entertainer on the field. His fans would pay to get a glimpse of his personality.

While these two dynamic cricketers are playing together, there is bound to be a lot of entertainment for the viewers. On that note, let's take a look at three hilarious moments involving Pant and Kohli.

#1 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (IPL 2018)

Delhi Capitals (DC) were up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an IPL match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2018. Rishabh Pant was the top-scorer for the Capitals, amassing 61 runs off 34 balls in the first innings. RCB were asked to chase a challenging target of 182.

The onus was yet again on the duo of Kohli and AB de Villiers as they looked to chase down the target. In the seventh over of the run-chase, Kohli took a glance to get an idea of the field settings.

Kohli jokingly gave a stare at the wicketkeeper-batsman. The duo then seemed to have a fun chat, followed by them bursting out laughing.

#2 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (IPL 2021)

Pant was announced as the captain of the Delhi Capitals after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. He was up against his national team skipper Virat Kohli in the final league stage match of the IPL.

Rishabh called the tails, but the coin toss landed in favor of the then RCB captain. The Delhi skipper showed his sense of humor as he went on to make a fake crying face. Kohli, along with broadcaster Simon Doull, chuckled at the act.

#3 England vs India (Lord's, 2021)

Team India were up against England in the second Test of the series at Lord's in London. The first game ended in a draw, hence this was a crucial game for both the sides.

On Day 2 of the Test, Mohammed Siraj rapped Joe Root on the pads in the 23rd over of the innings. The appeal was turned down by the umpire, but Siraj was keen to take the DRS. He sheepishly grinned towards Kohli, who was the captain of the side back then.

The former skipper saw the funny side of things and started laughing. Pant tried to convince Kohli not to take the review, but the skipper eventually went ahead and took an unsuccessful review.

Edited by Ankush Das