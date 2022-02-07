3 Hits and 2 Flops as India beat England by 4 wickets to lift the U-19 title

India have successfully clinched their fifth ICC Under-19 World Cup after beating England in the final by four wickets in Antigua.

Raj Bawa's all-round show and Nishant Sindhu's unbeaten knock aided the Men in Blue in their record-extending victory on Saturday. The Yash Dhull-led side chased down a moderate total of 190 with 14 balls remaining.

Opting to bat first on a surface with had something for the bowlers, England got off to the worst possible start. They lost two quick wickets inside four overs courtesy of some quality bowling from left-arm pacer Ravi Kumar.

Raj Bawa, with his right-arm quick bowling, then picked up four wickets to leave England reeling at 91-7. Meanwhile, James Rew kept battling and made a half-century to rescue his side. Rew, along with James Sales, put up a 93-run stand for the eighth wicket to drag their side to a fighting total of 189.

While chasing, India were dealt a huge blow as they lost Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the very first over. Shaikh Rasheed and Harnoor Singh then got together at the crease and provided some much-needed stability to the side.

James Sales brought the Three Lions back into the game with his two quick wickets and reduced India to 97-4. From there on, Bawa (35) and Sindhu (50*) endured no more hiccups and stitched a pivotal partnership of 67 runs. Wicket-keeper Dinesh Bana provided the finishing touches and hit the winning six for the Asian nation.

On that note, let's have a look at three hits and two flops from the U-19 World Cup 2022 final.

#5 Hit - Nishant Sindhu (India)

Nishant Sindhu played a match-winning innings for India Tom Prest for England U-19.

The unbowed star for India, Nishant Sindhu remained until the end and finished the job for India. He scored at a brisk rate and never let the Required Run Rate go out of reach for his side.

Scoring 50* off 54 deliveries, it was Sindhu's first and only half-ton of the competition. He repaired India's innings alongside Bawa which proved to be vital at the end.

Bawa fell down just as India appeared to have a tight grip on the U19 World Cup crown. Sindhu, on the other hand, was able to find the boundaries at crucial moments to relieve the burden. The Haryana-born left-hander mustered five boundaries and a massive six off a Rehan Ahmed delivery.

#4 Flop - Tom Prest (England)

Much was expected in the final from England skipper Tom Prest. The highest run-scorer for the Poms in the competition amassed 292 runs in five encounters with an immaculate average of about 70.

However, Prest had his worst day with the bat and scored his only duck of the tournament. The Hampshire batter dragged the ball onto his stumps, putting the Indians on top at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Having failed to execute his pull shot, thanks to a bottom edge, Prest walked back dejected and left his team in a spot of bother at 18 for two in four overs. There's no doubt that his shot was avoidable but Prest went for the cross-batted shot and failed miserably.

With the ball, he bowled his entire quota of ten overs cheaply but was unable to get any wickets.

#3 Hit - James Rew (England)

England U19 v West Indies U19 - 2nd Youth ODI

The only reason why the Poms managed to get a respectable total was because of an excellent knock from James Rew. Coming to bat at 18-2, Rew mustered a defiant innings of 95 off 116 with the help of 12 boundaries.

Rew saw his fellow batters lose their wickets cheaply. With England down seven wickets for less than 100 runs, India would have preferred to keep them below 150.

However, Rew took on the onus of rebuilding the innings and did the difficult job masterfully. He deserved a hundred but fell short by five runs, pulling Kumar to deep square leg.

In the company of James Sales, he extended the England innings and gave his side something to defend.

#2 Flop - Angkrish Raghuvanshi (India)

Angkrish Raghuvanshi of Team India.

While chasing a low-scoring total, the opening partnership becomes vital. If the batting team starts well, the fielding team will, in no time, let their guard down. However, if they lose their very first wicket cheaply, the defending team is most likely to be more dominating and attacking.

Unfortunately, the latter occurred in the U-19 World Cup final. While chasing 190, the Men in Blue lost their key man in Raghuvanshi on the very second delivery of the innings.

The highest run-getter for his team in the tournament, Raghuvanshi didn't manage to get any runs for his side in the finals. While facing Joshua Boyden, Raghuvanshi poked an outside-off delivery and played a nothing shot which proved to be his downfall.

It would be an overstatement to say that the delivery was top-class. It was just a well-disciplined line which tempted the batter. The Delhi-born batter fell for the trap and scored his only duck of the tournament.

#1 Hit - Raj Bawa (India)

Raj Bawa is one for the future for India.

The sensational all-round performance by Raj Bawa anchored India to another famous U-19 World Cup triumph. If Bawa was magnificent with the ball in his hand. While Ravi Kumar sowed the seeds for the Poms' disastrous start, Bawa ensured there was no breathing space and kept scalping wickets regularly.

As English opener George Thomas continued to attack, he forced a bowling change. Skipper Yash Dhull brought a hit-the-deck bowler in Bawa. He soon got the well-set Thomas to play an irresponsible shot that got a thick outside edge and landed in the hands of Dhull at cover.

In all sorts of trouble at 37 for three, Bawa dented England's hopes as he got the two scalps of Will Luxton and George Bell. Three overs later, the Himachal-born pacer produced a gem of a delivery to Rehan Ahmed, sending England's hopes of their maiden title up in smoke.

Bawa then finished the proceedings off by dismissing Boyden and claimed his first five-for of the tournament.

The night wasn't over for the all-rounder there as he even contributed with the bat. Bawa came to bat on the 29th over following the wicket of skipper Dhull.

The left-hander stayed at the crease for 15 overs and put his side within touching distance of the required total. With the help of a couple of fours and a solitary six, Bawa consolidated 35 runs and was rightly named the Man of The Match.

