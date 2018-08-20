Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Impact players who should play for India in the Australian Test series

Gavish Soni
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
20 Aug 2018

Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 4
Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 4

India will play four Tests with Australia in December on their soil. The Men in Blue should take lessons from the current English tour and come up with a serious strategy for the Australia tour. Ideally, they should play two to three practice matches in Australia to get used to the conditions.

India needs to start from the zero for the upcoming Australian series. India should also make certain changes in their team for Australia. Senior Indian players are not able to perform as per the expectations. Hence, Indian selectors should have a serious discussion about giving the opportunity to the youngsters for the Australia tour.

there is no denying that youngsters have performed brilliantly in the domestic circuit. They should be rewarded for their constant performances. They should be given the chance in the International cricket to showcase their potential. This move would be beneficial for India to develop a solid team for the future.

Here, we have discussed three impact players that should play for India in the Australian test series.

#3 Mohammed Siraj

England Lions v India A - Day Three
England Lions v India A - Day Three

The son of an autorickshaw driver in Hyderabad, Mohammed Siraj's rise as a fast bowler is a remarkable story in itself. Siraj started playing professional cricket only in 2015. In his second season in 2016-17, he took Hyderabad to the quarter-final in the Ranji Trophy, taking 41 wickets from nine matches. 

Siraj is performing exceptionally well in the domestic circuit. He has the ability to swing the ball marvellously and attack the right-handed batsmen. He also bowls pacy bouncers which could be very useful in the Australian conditions. Siraj has a phenomenal record in the first-class cricket, wherein he has taken 86 wickets in 19 matches.

Siraj bowled impressive line and length in the recently completed India A tour of England. He took 15 wickets in two matches which include three four-wicket hauls. India should consider him as an option for the Australian tour. Even Rahul Dravid praised Siraj for his consistency in his recent interview.

