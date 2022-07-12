3 India players who have a point to prove in ODIs against England

Having run through England in their own den in the T20I series, India will now square off against the same opponents in the ODIs. While England will be bolstered by the addition of Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Jonny Bairstow, India will have largely the same squad.

The batting remains mostly set, but it will be interesting to see the approach they adopt in the upcoming matches.

There are, however, a few areas of concern, namely Virat Kohli's lean patch and Shreyas Iyer's woes against short-pitched deliveries, among others. As far as bowling is concerned, the onus will be on the likes of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah to contain the dangerous English batters.

Given the intense competition within the squad, the ODI series will be important for some players to strengthen their place in the team. With that in mind, here are three Indian players who will be keen to prove a point in the ODI series.

#3 Shreyas Iyer

Iyer has had his troubles against the short ball

Despite a promising start to his international career, Shreyas Iyer finds himself in a spot of bother. His problems against the short ball have followed him throughout the current tour of England and he needs to figure out a plan to counter the threat.

He was dismissed in both innings of the Test match at Edgbaston for trying to play different strokes to the rising delivery. The same happened during the T20Is where the England bowlers exploited Iyer's weakness to get him out.

England will keep coming hard at him with this tactic and he needs to play with a clear mind. Suryakumar Yadav has taken the lead over him for the No. 4 spot in ODIs and this series is a chance for Iyer to step up and make his presence felt.

The Kolkata Knight Riders skipper averages 41.17 across 26 ODIs with a strike rate of 96.04, and these numbers should give him some credit in the bank, but he needs a score to settle his own nerves.

#2 Prasidh Krishna

India could persist with Prasidh as the third seamer

With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami leading India's pace bowling attack against England in the ODIs, there will be a tussle for the third seamer's spot. Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh are all great options, but Krishna could get the nod ahead of the rest.

He has played seven ODIs so far and has already picked up 18 wickets at an average of 16.42, and an economy of 4.84. He had a superb series against the West Indies and has been groomed for a while to be the hit-the-deck bowler who can extract assistance from even the most docile pitches.

However, he will be challenged by a power-packed England batting and this could well give India a more definite answer as to who their third seamer should be.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has consistent for India in ODIs

This is a very strange list for Virat Kohli to feature in. With 43 ODI centuries, the former Indian skipper is considered a master of this format. However, due to a lean patch, the right-handed batter hasn't been able to live up to the name he has earned in the last decade or so.

That being said, the ODIs could be his best bet to banish all talk of being on the decline and back up the support Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid are offering him. Kohli has six half-centuries in his last 11 ODI innings and is one game away from returning to form.

He is, however, most likely to miss the first ODI due to a groin injury. But if he is fit enough to play, fans can expect him to go after England with all guns blazing.

