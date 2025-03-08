3 India players who will be key to the team's fortunes in 2025 Champions Trophy final vs New Zealand ft. Axar Patel

India will look to win their third title as they lock horns against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final on Sunday (March 9) in Dubai. Notably, both teams were slotted in the same group, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious over the Black Caps in the sides' previous clash at the same venue.

With New Zealand having a fair idea of how the pitch will behave throughout the game, it becomes important for the Indian players to produce their best on D-day. Although the Rohit Sharma-led side possess a good mix of players, the Kiwis are also dangerous, with their ability to play spin well. The game presents a strong match-up for both sides, with a riveting clash on offer for the fans.

On that note, let's take a look at the three players who could play a key role in turning the game in India's favor in the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been incredible touch leading up to the 2025 Champions Trophy final. After a 22-run knock against Bangladesh, Kohli remained unbeaten on 100 against Pakistan to help the side qualify for the semifinals.

The veteran batter was dismissed on 11 in the league-stage clash against New Zealand, courtesy of a sensational catch from Glenn Phillips. Nevertheless, he looked like his former self in a clutch semifinal game against Australia. He successfully negotiated a testing phase and scored 84 to play a key role in India sealing the 264-run chase.

It will be interesting to see how Virat Kohli handles the likes of Matt Henry (doubtful due to injury) and Mitchell Santner. If he manages to find success against the duo, the 36-year-old might play another big knock to put New Zealand in hot water.

#2 Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy turned the game on its head in his only first appearance of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand last Sunday. He finished with sensational figures of 5/42 off 10 overs to help India defend 249 and finish as table-toppers.

The biggest quality of the 33-year-old is his ability to bowl in different phases of the game. With mystery surrounding Chakaravarthy's brilliance, he certainly has a psychological advantage over the Kiwi batters in this game.

With many variations and unusual bowling action, Varun Chakaravarthy will be a key player for India in their pursuit to win the third title.

#3 Axar Patel

One of the most underrated players of the Indian team, Axar Patel has proved his merit as an all-rounder in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He has scored 80 runs and bagged five wickets in four appearances.

Coming in at No. 5, Patel played a crucial 42-run knock against New Zealand to resurrect the team's innings from a precarious 30/3. He then conceded only 32 runs off his 10 overs, while dismissing Kane Williamson.

In the semifinal against Australia, Axar Patel played a good hand by scoring 27 and kept the team in good stead during their chase of 265. With an ability to keep his nerves calm during crunch situations, he will be another important player for the Men in Blue.

