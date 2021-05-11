3 Indian star batsmen who have a point to prove in England

Team India's Test series win in England is one of their marked achievements of the 21st century. India won the inaugural Pataudi Trophy in 2007, a time when their batting unit comprised two modern legends of the game - Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.

Both Dravid and Tendulkar featured in multiple tours to England, where they had a splendid record.

Sachin Tendulkar had a batting average of 54.31 in 17 Tests featuring 4 hundreds and 8 fifties, while Rahul Dravid batted at an average of 68.80 in 13 Tests with 6 hundreds and 4 fifties. The duo boosted India's performance in England in the 2000s.

However, England has been one of the toughest places to tour for India in recent years. The visitors have lost their last 3 Test series and would love to set the record straight.

India's current generation of batsmen haven't had the kind of outings that can rival their predecessors. And that has contributed heavily to their misfortune in England.

Here's a look at 3 Indian batters who will play with a point to prove when the team tours England later this year.

1. Cheteshwar Pujara (Record in England - 9 Tests: 500 runs, average - 29.41, hundreds - 1, fifties - 2)

India would hope that Cheteshwar Pujara brings his true grit to the England tour

Cheteshwar Pujara has come a long way from being an uncertain member of the side to a rock-solid shield for the team. The India no. 3 was the lynchpin of the Indian team which pulled off a miracle against Australia last season.

Pujara's impact is not merely through the runs he scores, but also through the stiff resistance he puts up. Even when he is not scoring, he can simply guard his end and play out tough sessions, tiring out bowlers and frustrating the opposition captain.

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood in the documentary The Test referenced Pujara's batting.

"As soon as he's faced that ball, it's okay. The next ball. The next ball. He doesn't look a session ahead or day ahead, he just focusses on now."

However, the Indian batter has found the going tough in England. While he did redeem himself in 2018 by putting up a better display (278 runs at 39.71, along with a brilliant hundred) than in his 2014 outing, it wasn't enough for Team India to win the series.

Cheteshwar Pujara will have his task cut out in challenging conditions, but he will hope his county cricket experience comes in handy.

2. Ajinkya Rahane (Record in England- 10 Tests: 556 runs, average - 29.26, hundreds - 1, fifties - 4)

In 2014, Ajinkya Rahane's defining hundred helped India gain a Test win

Ajinkya Rahane was one of the few bright spots for the Indian side during their forgettable tour of England in 2014, which ended in a 3-1 win for the home team. Rahane scored 299 runs in the series but more importantly, he played a crucial role in India's sole Test win.

However, Rahane's recent form has been a cause of concern for the Indian team. He did play a captain's knock in the MCG Test during India's tour of Australia at the end of last year. But his performances have consistently dipped over the last few seasons. Rahane averaged only 29.23 in the 2020-21 season, which lowered his career Test average to 41.28. Consequently, questions have been raised of late over his place in the side.

Nevertheless, Ajinkya Rahane remains a vital cog in the side based on his leadership skills and batting ability. He has the ability to take the game away from the opposition and has done well in trying circumstances in the past. If he finds his feet, India will definitely have the upper hand.

3. Virat Kohli (Record in England - 10 Tests: 727 runs, average - 36.35, hundreds - 2, fifties - 3)

India would love their skipper to improve on his overall record and also help India to a series win

Virat Kohli was the best batsman on either side by a distance in India's tour of England in 2018. He scored 593 runs, including two hundreds and three fifties, and was the highest run-getter in the series.

Kohli's scrappy run in 2014 (134 runs at an average of 13.4) is the primary reason for his low average in England. But the way he fought back to erase the disastrous memories was appreciated by one and all.

James Anderson, Kohli's arch-nemesis from the 2014 England tour, said on the Test Match Special podcast,

"I had some success against him in 2014 and then he came back a completely different player in 2018 and was incredible. He left the ball really well in 2018. The first time he came over, when I was bowling out-swingers he might chase it early on and that brought the edge and the slips into play."

While Virat Kohli would love to improve his batting figures in England, he will have a bigger objective in mind - leading Team India to victory and thereby improving his captaincy record as well.

If successful, the achievement would go down as one of the highest points in his illustrious career, if not the greatest.