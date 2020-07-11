×
3 Indian batsmen with the most runs at No. 4 in ODI cricket

  • With the #4 spot under so much scrutiny in recent times, we take a look at the 3 Indian batsmen with the most ODI runs at the position.
  • Unsurprisingly, none of the batsmen on this list are still active.
Sai Krishna
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 11 Jul 2020, 12:59 IST
The Indian cricket team is yet to fill the hole left by Yuvraj Singh at the No. 4 spot in ODIs
The Indian cricket team is yet to fill the hole left by Yuvraj Singh at the No. 4 spot in ODIs

The No. 4 position in the Indian cricket team has been the talk of the town for many years now, especially in the ODI format. Ever since Yuvraj Singh lost his place in the side, various names like Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, and Ambati Rayudu have been tried without much success.

Recently, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and even MS Dhoni have given the No. 4 slot a go, but like the batsmen before them, they didn't get enough games in a row to cement the position. But Shreyas Iyer has excelled in the limited opportunities he has gotten at No. 4, and seems to have made the position his own in ODI cricket.

India haven't ever had the conundrum they face now, with a wealth of batting riches in the country almost always ensuring that a batsman was on hand to fill any vacancy that opened up at No. 4.

In this article, we take a look at the 3 Indian batsmen with the most runs at the No. 4 position in ODIs.

#3 Rahul Dravid (3,301 runs)

The resolute Rahul Dravid excelled in ODI cricket despite some minor limitations in strokeplay
The resolute Rahul Dravid excelled in ODI cricket despite some minor limitations in strokeplay

Indian batting great Rahul Dravid was perhaps more suited to Test cricket with his incredible concentration and airtight defence, but he scored over 10,000 runs in a splendid ODI career spanning 344 matches. In these games, The Wall played 108 matches an No. 4, scoring 3,301 runs at a respectable average of 36.27.

His favoured Test position of #3 fetched him the most success in ODIs as well, with his 109 innings yielding 4,000 runs with 7 centuries. However, the quality ODI batsmen at India's disposal often led to Dravid being pushed to #4 and even #5 on occasions (69 innings).

The Karnataka batsman scored 26 fifties and 2 hundreds at #4 at a decent strike rate of 70.91. Dravid even has 11 not-outs to his name after coming in at #4.

Published 11 Jul 2020, 12:59 IST
Karnataka Cricket Indian Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Rahul Dravid
