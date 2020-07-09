3 Indian bowlers with the most Test wickets in a losing cause

Here are the 3 Indian bowlers with the most wickets in Test match losses.

All three entrants on this list are undoubtedly legends of Indian cricket.

Anil Kumble is India's highest wicket-taker in Test match cricket, with 619 scalps to his name

India are currently a force to be reckoned with in Test cricket, but this has not always been the case. In the early years of international cricket, the Indian team often found themselves behind the curve, and it took the 1983 World Cup win to effectively kick-start the love for the sport in the country.

Since then, despite their fair share of obstacles along the way, India haven't looked back. Spearheaded by the great MS Dhoni, the Men in Blue won all three ICC trophies - the World Cup in 2011, the Champions Trophy in 2013, and the T20 World Cup in 2007. Under the leadership of the Ranchi wicket-keeper, India also achieved the #1 Test ranking for the first time in their history.

In this article, we take a look at the 3 Indian bowlers with the most wickets in Test losses.

#3 Bishan Singh Bedi

Left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi's unmatched craft and guile bamboozled batsman in the 1970s

Former Indian bowler Bishan Singh Bedi took 266 wickets in just 67 Tests, with 99 of those scalps coming in Test losses. These wickets came at an average of 33.94, significantly lesser than Bedi's career bowling average of 28.71.

The left-arm spinner's best innings figures of 7/98 also came in a loss to Australia, although Bedi found adequate success against the Kangaroos and their neighbours New Zealand. Part of India's famous spin quartet, Bedi was known for his accuracy and guile, and bowled 16.35 maiden overs per Test on average, the second-highest number in Test history.

The 73-year-old even captained India in 1976, albeit without much success. Irrespective of this record, Bishan Singh Bedi is one of the greatest spinners to have ever played for the country.

