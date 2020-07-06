Celebrating Captain Cool: 5 greatest MS Dhoni finishes in the IPL

CSK captain MS Dhoni turns 39 tomorrow, and we take a look at his 5 greatest last-over finishes in the IPL.

Four of these innings came while playing for CSK against teams like RCB, MI, and SRH.

MS Dhoni has overseen his fair share of last-over finishes in the Indian Premier League

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) MS Dhoni is the captain with the most matches, most wins, and highest win percentage in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The wicket-keeper is known for leading from the front and the primary way by which he displays this trait is by staying at the crease till the end to finish matches for his side.

MS Dhoni has done this on countless occasions, especially in the world's most prestigious T20 league. Having won the IPL title 3 times, the Ranchi man is no stranger to high-pressure situations. His incredible presence of mind and ice-cool nerves have held him in good stead when under the pump, and MS Dhoni has come out on top more often than not.

In this article, we take a look at the 5 greatest IPL finishes by MS Dhoni, who turns 39 tomorrow.

#5 MS Dhoni for CSK vs SRH (IPL 2013)

MS Dhoni kept his cool while Ashish Reddy lost his in an IPL 2013 encounter

In the 34th match of IPL 2013, youngster Ashish Reddy found himself with the ball in hand, with 15 runs to defend and a set MS Dhoni at the other end. Understandably, the all-rounder wilted under pressure to concede these runs in the first four balls itself, handing CSK a 5-wicket victory in their chase of 160.

MS Dhoni dispatched the second legal delivery for a massive six over long-on, before sending the third and fourth balls to the boundary to seal a memorable win. The captain finished on 67 off just 37 balls and was named the Man of the Match.

Coach Stephen Fleming even glibly remarked after the game that his side did not deserve to win the game.

