3 Indian batters who excelled in T20Is but failed to make an impact in ODIs

Indian batters generally specialize in more than one format of cricket. Players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh and several other Indian batters have impressive numbers in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

In the modern era of cricket, it is rare to see players perform well across all three formats. The reason behind it is that Tests, ODIs and T20Is demand a different skill-set for success. A player needs to have solid defense in Tests, innings-building capability in ODIs and aggressive intent in T20Is.

While the above-mentioned Indian batters did well in multiple formats, the following three Indian batters managed to succeed in T20Is but could not do the same in the 50-over format.

#1 One of the current Indian batters - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is the world number one batter in the ICC T20I Rankings. Yadav has played 48 T20Is for India so far, aggregating 1,675 runs at a strike rate of 175.76. He has earned the nickname 'India's Mr. 360' with his magnificent performances in the shortest format of the game.

India have given Yadav a place in their ODI team as well, but he is yet to play a match-winning knock for the nation in the 50-over format. Speaking of Yadav's numbers in ODIs, he has scored 433 runs in 22 matches at an average of 25.47.

In recent ODI matches against the Australian cricket team, Yadav recorded back-to-back golden ducks. However, the team management has clarified that they will continue to back him.

"He (Suryakumar Yadav) has obviously shown a lot of potential with white ball and I have said it many times before (that) guys with potential will be given some run," Indian captain Rohit Sharma told media after the second ODI against Australia.

It will be interesting to see if Yadav can improve his performances and establish himself as one of the top Indian batters in the upcoming ODI matches.

#2 One of the current Indian wicket-keeper batters - Dinesh Karthik

Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik has played 60 T20I matches for the country. He has batted in 48 innings and amassed 686 runs at a strike rate of 142.61. The veteran player has recorded only one T20I fifty, but has played many impactful knocks for the nation.

Karthik failed to make the same impact in ODIs. He played 94 matches, scoring 1,752 runs at an average of 30.2. His strike rate was less than 75 in those 94 games. The wicket-keeper batter was dropped from the ODI team after the 2019 World Cup semifinal.

#3 One of the current Indian batting all-rounders - Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda only made his ODI and T20I debuts last year. While he has now become an important member of the T20I squad, he has been dropped from the ODI team.

Hooda has scored 368 runs in 17 T20I innings at an impressive strike rate of 147.2. He has also registered one century in the shortest format of the game.

Speaking of his record in ODIs, Hooda has scored 153 runs in 10 matches. His highest score in those 10 games was 33, while his strike rate was 80.95. The selectors have not picked him in the playing XI after the ODI series against New Zealand in November 2022.

