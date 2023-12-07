The second Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction for the upcoming 2024 season is just days away and will be held on December 9 in Mumbai.

After what was an exhilarating first season where the Mumbai Indians lifted the trophy and became the inaugural champions this year, teams were allowed to release players to plug in the gaps for the upcoming season by the WPL governing council.

As many as 165 players will go under the hammer during the player auction for the second edition of the tournament, including those who were released by their respective franchises.

Many international players might be in high demand, including BBL "Player of the Tournament" Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield, Shabnim Ismail, etc.

There will also be some Indian players, especially batters, who might attract huge bids during the auction due to the high demand for domestic batters in different roles.

In this article, we will discuss some of the probable names in the batting department who might fetch a hefty sum in the upcoming WPL auction.

#3 Vrinda Dinesh

Although she had a very poor outing against England A, Vrinda Dinesh might fetch some eyeballs from the teams. She might not be an enforcer who bulldozes bowling attacks with brute power, but she has the methodology to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Her SR of 119.37 in domestic T20s might give you an idea about her anchoring role, which might fit the bill for some of the franchises.

Add to this her utility leg-break bowling, and teams like UP Warriorz in the WPL would be looking at her as an ideal replacement for Devika Vaidya with a much better batting resource.

#2 Sabbhineni Meghana

Sabbhineni Meghana, a player who can float anywhere in the top 5 with tons of experience playing domestic cricket,'s release from the Gujarat Giants was quite surprising.

Although she didn't have that great of a season to her credit, leaving an all-potential player on the open market was not a feasible decision by the Gujarat Giants.

Who can forget her exploits in the Women's T20 Challenge, where she lit up the tournament with her blistering knock of 73 off just 47 balls or 84 off 53 balls in the final of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy against Odisha?

#1 Jasia Akhter

A batter with immense power, Jasia Akhter, who was once again surprisingly released by the Delhi Capitals, would surely be in high demand in the upcoming WPL 2024 auctions.

A middle-over enforcer, Akhter dominates the spinners with disdain (SR of 156.23 against spinners) and averaged 47.86 in senior women's T20 with SR of 139.57.