3 Indian bowlers with the most Test wickets at The Oval in London

The final of the second edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) is now just three days away and fans just cannot wait for the action to start. The final between India and Australia will be played at the Kennington Oval in London from June 7 onwards.

While this is Australia's first entry into the WTC final, Team India have already been a part of one. They contested the final of the inaugural edition against New Zealand a couple of years ago. Led by Virat Kohli, the Men in Blue suffered an eight-wicket defeat in what was a rain-marred game.

India will be looking to finish on the right side of the result this time around and end the long wait for an ICC Trophy. With the WTC final approaching thick and fast, here's a look at the three Indians with the most Test wickets at the Oval.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja owns the record for the most wickets by an Indian at The Oval in London. He has played just two Tests at the venue but has still managed to pick up 11 wickets.

In his first game at the ground in 2018, he picked up seven wickets and also made 86 runs with the bat in the first innings. Then in 2021, he picked up four wickets over the course of the game and India won the Test match.

Jadeja will have a huge role to play in the WTC final with both the bat and ball if India are to end their trophy drought.

#2 Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev in action.

Kapil Dev, India's first World Cup-winning captain, is second on this list, having picked up 10 wickets on the ground.

He played three games at The Oval, the first of which came in 1979. In that game against England, he picked up five wickets in the two innings combined. Dev returned in 1982 and 1990 to pick up two and three wickets, respectively, to take his tally to 10.

Overall, Kapil Dev picked up 434 wickets in Tests and also scored 5248 runs, including eight centuries.

#3 BS Chandrasekhar

BS Chandrasekhar, one of the members of India's famous spin quartet which also featured Bishan Singh Bedi, S Venkataraghavan and EAS Prasanna

Third on this list is BS Chandrasekhar, who was a part of India's famous spin quartet, which was a headache for other teams.

He played only one Test at The Oval in London back in 1971. He picked up 8 wickets in the game, including a six-wicket haul in the second innings. Chandrasekhar's performance helped India achieve a memorable victory over the hosts.

Overall, he featured in 58 Tests, picking up 242 wickets, including 16 five-wicket hauls.

