3 Indian bowlers who'll be the biggest threat to Marnus Labuschagne in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023

Marnus Labuschagne is arguably one of India's biggest threats in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), commencing February 9. The No. 1 ranked Test batter in the world has had an incredible home summer. He will now be more than keen to help his team win a historic series on home soil.

Team India, on the other hand, have to clinch the series by a margin of two wins to secure a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. They will know that this time, it's not just Steve Smith who is a thorn in their side.

Labuschagne didn't have the best of impacts in the Test series against Pakistan. He will be determined to prove why he is arguably the best Test batter in the world at the moment. Challenging themselves and thriving in testing conditions is what makes good players great. That's why the upcoming BGT has become even more crucial for Labuschagne.

India have some weapons up their sleeve to ensure that the No. 1 Test batter doesn't make it a series to remember. On that note, let's take a look at the three bowlers on whom the hosts will be dependent to keep Labuschagne at bay:

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja hasn't played competitive cricket for India since September last year as he was recovering from a knee injury. Thankfully for the hosts, the all-rounder has recovered in time for BGT 2023.

Jadeja was the star when India last hosted BGT in 2017, picking up 25 wickets and also becoming the Player of the Series. With his batting just going to another level in Tests, Jadeja will certainly be a huge asset for India.

To prove his fitness, Jadeja played a first-class game for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu and picked up seven wickets in the second innings. He has already dismissed Labuschagne thrice in international cricket and could be a key bowler to keep the star batter in check.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin was one of the bowlers who troubled Marnus Labuschagne during the 2020-21 BGT, dismissing him twice in the series. The batter did find it a bit difficult to read Ashwin's variations and wasn't quite sure about whether to play him off the front foot or hang back.

Labuschagne has recently spoken about how great Ashwin has been for India. He claimed that he has made some changes in his game to ensure he gives himself the best chance to tackle the veteran Indian off-spinner.

Both are extremely intelligent cricketers and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in mind games and on the field.

#1 Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj will definitely have a spring in his stride while bowling to Marnus Labuschagne as the star Australian batter was his maiden Test wicket. That 2020-21 BGT was a coming-of-age tour for Siraj as he has just been on an upward curve ever since.

He was the highest wicket-taker for the visitors with 13 wickets and since then has grown into a dependable bowler in the Test team. Irrespective of the conditions, Siraj always has shown the heart to run in and give his everything to the team.

Having already dismissed Labuschagne twice, Siraj could back himself to dominate the star batter even in subcontinent conditions, especially if the ball starts to reverse.

