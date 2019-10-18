3 Indian captains who lost all tosses in a 5-match Test series

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 202 // 18 Oct 2019, 18:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli

The importance of the toss in modern-day cricket is immense. Touring teams have found it hard to cope after losing tosses, and the current series between India and South Africa is a fine example where one team has dominated proceedings from the first session itself after winning the toss.

Former cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar and Sourav Ganguly have often dwelled on the importance of tosses, especially on the sub-continent pitches. On that note, here is a look at three Indian captains who lost all tosses in a five-match Test series.

#1 Lala Amarnath

Lala Amamath

During West Indies’ visit to India for a five-match Test series in 1948-49, Indian captain Lala Amarnath lost all five tosses. India ended up losing the series 1-0.

West Indias captain John Goddard certainly had some luck going his way. The visiting captain chose to bat on all the five instances.

The first match was played at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi from the 10th of November, followed by the second at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai from 9th December. The third Test was played at the Eden Gardens at Kolkata from 31st December.

The fourth match, which India lost by an innings and 193 runs, was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from 27th January. And the last one was played again at the Brabourne, from 4th February.

India boasted of the likes of Vinoo Mankad, Vijay Hazare and Lala Amarnath in their batting line-up. They played well to stop the West Indies team from winning more matches.

1 / 3 NEXT