3 Indian cricketers who attained the most T20I rating points in their career

English batsman Dawid Malan made history yesterday by attaining 915 rating points in the ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen. No other batsman had achieved more than 900 points on the ICC charts, but Malan's phenomenal performance against South Africa helped him accomplish this feat.

The left-handed batsman has been in top form this year, dominating bowlers in various T20 leagues and T20I matches.

Aaron Finch had touched the 900 rating point mark once in his T20I career. Unfortunately, none of the Indian batsmen have accomplished this record so far.

Nevertheless, here's a look at the three Indian cricket stars who have attained the most rating points in ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen.

3. Yuvraj Singh - 793 T20I Rating Points

Yuvraj Singh was the most complete T20 player of his era

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh holds many unique records in T20I cricket. The southpaw registered the quickest half-century in international cricket, smashing a 12-ball 50 against England during the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup.

Besides, he also became the first player to smack six sixes in an over of the T20 World Cup during the same innings.

To date, none of the other batsmen have been able to match Yuvraj Singh's performance. While he has retired from all forms of international cricket, he still stands in third place among Indian cricketers with the most T20I rating points.

Courtesy of some terrific performances in the game's shortest format, Yuvraj Singh attained 793 rating points after the India versus South Africa match of the 2010 ICC T20 World Cup.

2. KL Rahul - 854 T20I Rating Points

KL Rahul breached the 850 rating points milestone two years ago

India's new limited-overs vice-captain KL Rahul has taken giant strides in the cricket world during the last few years. The right-handed batsman has already witnessed many highs and lows in his international career.

Rahul is one of the most consistent batsmen in T20I cricket at the moment. He was in the same form during the 2018 season as a splendid performance against England in the United Kingdom helped Rahul achieve 854 T20I rating points.

The Karnataka-based cricketer is currently at the fourth position in the ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen.

1. Virat Kohli - 897 T20I Rating Points

India T20I skipper Virat Kohli owns the record for the maximum rating points by any Indian batsman in the ICC T20I Rankings. The Delhi-based player was extremely close to the 900-point mark during the 2014/15 season.

After a memorable ICC T20 World Cup 2014 campaign in Bangladesh, Kohli continued his phenomenal form in T20 internationals. He attained 897 rating points in September 2014 and created a then record for the all-time highest points on the ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen.

Four years later, Aaron Finch bettered Virat Kohli by touching the 900 rating point landmark. Now, Dawid Malan has beaten both Kohli and Finch to become the new holder of this record.