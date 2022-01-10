3 Indian cricketers who took 10 wickets and scored 250 runs in an ODI tournament

The Indian men's cricket team have had their share of great all-rounders. A good all-rounder is a valuable asset to any team. With their ability to perform in all aspects of the game, they provide flexibility and also maintain the balance of the team.

The 'Men in Blue' have also produced some good all-rounders over the years. In this article, we’ll take a look at three players who have taken more than 10 wickets and scored more than 250 runs in an ODI tournament. Here’s the list:

#3. Sachin Tendulkar, Asia Cup 2004

Sachin Tendulkar was handy part-time bowler as well

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar's name on this list might surprise many. However, he was a handy part-time bowler as well who picked wickets on crucial occasions.

His last-over vs South Africa in the 1993 Hero Cup semi-final was one of the most thrilling matches fans would have witnessed. He defended five runs off the last over to book a berth in the final, which they eventually won against West Indies.

The Asia Cup 2004 was also such a tournament where the Master Blaster showed his brilliant all-round skills. Sachin took 12 wickets in the tournament to complement his 281 runs in six matches with the bat.

Although the 'Men in Blue' lost in the final to Sri Lanka by 25 runs, the series is largely remembered for Sachin's brilliance.

#2. Yuvraj Singh, World Cup 2011

Yuvraj Singh scalped 15 wickets in the 2011 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh is one of the finest all-rounders the country has produced. Also a brilliant fielder, the star all-rounder played an important role in the team's 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup victories.

The southpaw was named the "Player of the Tournament" in the 2011 World Cup. He helped India end the 28-year World Cup drought, scoring 362 runs and scalping 15 wickets in the multinational event.

This becomes even more impressive as it was later revealed that Yuvraj was battling cancer during the tournament. His exploits were key to the team's triumph in their last World cup win.

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12



Indebted to be able to represent India & bring glory to our nation 🏻



#AlwaysBleedBlue #WC2011 @ICC @BCCI April 2, 2011 - a day when history was created! We wanted to win the WC for India & for the master @sachin_rt who carried the nation’s expectations over decades!Indebted to be able to represent India & bring glory to our nation April 2, 2011 - a day when history was created! We wanted to win the WC for India & for the master @sachin_rt who carried the nation’s expectations over decades! Indebted to be able to represent India & bring glory to our nation 🙏🏻 🇮🇳 #AlwaysBleedBlue #WC2011 @ICC @BCCI https://t.co/kCR7pTL6Bx

#1. Kapil Dev, World Cup 1983

Kapil Dev inspired the team to 1983 glory

Veteran cricketer Kapil Dev is one of the greatest all-rounders of all time. He captained the Indian team in the triumph in the 1983 World Cup. His inspirational captaincy helped his team defy all odds as they defeated the mighty West Indies in a low-scoring final.

Kapil Dev scored 303 runs in eight matches at an average of 60.60 with a highest score of 175 in a crucial match against Zimbabwe.

He also scalped 12 wickets at an excellent economy of 2.91. the Men in Blue are still in search of such an all-rounder who can fill in Kapil Dev's boots.

Edited by Aditya Singh