3 Indian origin players who led another nation against India

India are one of the powerhouses in world cricket, having won the ICC World Cup, ICC T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy. They have also attained top position in the ICC Test Rankings on multiple occasions.

One of the main reasons behind India's success is the abundance of talent in the country. Hundreds of cricketers dream of playing for the Men in Blue one day but not everyone can earn the prestigious Indian cap because it requires hard work, patience and dedication.

There have been instances where cricketers born in India or having a family connection with the country ended up representing another nation. The players migrated due to various seasons, but there are quite a few Indian-origin cricketers playing for another nation. Some of them have even captained another country's cricket team.

On that note, we will look at the three Indian-origin cricketers who captained another nation in a game against India over the last two decades.

#1 Keshav Maharaj, South Africa

Keshav Maharaj (L) and Rishabh Pant shared the T20I trophy for the India vs South Africa series (Image Courtesy: BCCI)

Keshav Maharaj is the latest name to feature on the list. The left-arm spin bowler reportedly follows Indian customs. His ancestors were from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. His father, Atmanand Maharaj, played for Natal as a wicket-keeper batter.

Maharaj is a left-arm spinner who leads South Africa in the absence of regular captain Temba Bavuma. He has a 3-0 win-loss record in T20I matches. Maharaj got the chance to lead his team against the Men in Blue in the fifth T20I of their recently concluded series.

The match ended with no result because of rain, but Maharaj's parents will be proud of their son's progress.

#2 Hashim Amla, South Africa

Hashim Amla was one of the most consistent batters in the world during his time as a cricketer. Playing for South Africa, Amla scored 9,282 runs in 215 Test innings. His highest score was 311*, while his batting average was 46.64.

Amla did not have a lengthy tenure as the South African skipper, but he captained the team during their away series against India in 2015. The home team won the four-match Test series by 3-0.

#3 Nasser Hussain, England

Nasser Hussain was born in Chennai, but he represented the England cricket team at the international level. The right-handed batter played 96 Tests and 88 ODIs for England.

Hussain scored 5,764 runs in Test cricket, while his aggregate in ODI matches was 2,332 runs. He captained England in 56 ODI matches, registering 28 wins.

Some of the games were against the Indian team. The most famous example was the 2002 Natwest Series Final, where Sourav Ganguly's men emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter.

Nasser has now retired from cricket and works as a cricket expert.

