3 Indian players from 2023 WTC final who might be part of the 2025 summit clash if the team qualifies 

Team India squandered yet another opportunity to win an ICC event, going down to Australia by 209 runs in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final at The Oval.

In a disappointing performance, India bowled first after winning the toss under overcast conditions. However, the bowlers could not utilize the advantage as Australia ended up posting 469 on the board in their first innings.

India’s famed batting line-up then came up with below-par efforts in both innings. In the first innings, they crumbled to 71/4 before comeback man Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 89, while all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja (48) and Shardul Thakur (51) chipped in with crucial contributions.

India still conceded a 173-run lead as they were bowled out for 296. In the second essay, they crumbled to 234 all-out, chasing an improbable target of 444.

A number of Indian players who featured in the 2023 WTC final, including skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are on the wrong side of the 30s. There is doubt over whether they will be part of the 2025 final if India qualify.

On that note, we take a look at three players who featured in the WTC 2023 final and could also be part of the 2025 summit clash, assuming India qualify for the same.

#1 Shubman Gill

Team India opener Shubman Gill (Pic: Getty Images)

Young opener Shubman Gill went into the WTC 2023 final on the back of a stupendous Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season for the Gujarat Titans (GT).

In fact, he was the Orange Cap winner, hammering 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80. The 23-year-old notched up three hundreds and four fifties in the T20 league.

Although the Test format is a different cup of tea, there were high hopes from Gill ahead of the WTC final. Indian fans and the think-tank were hopeful of the batter carrying the confidence of a brilliant IPL season into the Test match against Australia. It wasn’t to be though.

Gill, however, disappointed in the WTC summit clash. He was bowled for 13 in the first innings, paying a heavy price for a misjudgment and leaving a delivery from Scott Boland that he should have played.

In the second innings, he jabbed at a ball from the same pacer and was caught at gully for 18 in a somewhat contentious manner.

While the batter would be unhappy with his returns, he is still very young and should be around if India reach the next WTC final in 2025.

Moreover,, there are also calls from some quarters to think of appointing him as captain.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja bowls during the World Test Championship final. (Pic: Getty Images)

Seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was again preferred over No.1-ranked Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin as the lone spinner in overseas conditions.

Jadeja had a mixed game. He scored an impressive 48 in the first innings but gave his wicket away by playing a poor stroke against Nathan Lyon.

When he walked out to bat the second time, he got an excellent delivery from Boland and was dismissed for a duck. Having said that, Jadeja was guilty of poking at the delivery outside off stump and attempting a drive even though he had not got his eye in.

Speaking of his bowling performance, he managed only one wicket in the first innings in 18 overs, that of Alex Carey. Jadeja also failed to keep the runs down.

The left-arm spinner gave a much better account of himself in the second innings, registering figures of 3/58 from 23 overs. He got the big scalps of Steven Smith, Travis Head, and Cameron Green.

Jadeja will turn 35 in December this year. However, considering his fitness, he could be still around the Test scene when the next WTC final comes around in 2025.

#3 Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj reacts after claiming a wicket. (Pic: Getty Images)

Among pace bowlers, with uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness, Mohammed Siraj could be the leader of the attack in the 2025 WTC final, if India progress to the summit clash for the third time in a row.

While Umesh Yadav is unlikely to feature in too many Tests going ahead, Mohammed Shami will also be close to 35 in a couple of years’ time. So there is uncertainty over his presence as well.

Siraj was among the few positives for India in the bowling department in the 2023 WTC final against the Aussies. The 29-year-old registered figures of 4/80 in the first innings. He gave India the early advantage by dismissing in-form Australian opener Usman Khawaja for a duck with a beauty.

It was Siraj who was primarily responsible for restricting the Aussies to under 500 in their first innings. He ended Head’s stay at the crease for 163 with a well-directed bouncer and also added the scalps of Pat Cummins (9) and Nathan Lyon (9).

The aggressive right-arm pacer has arguably been India’s best fast bowler across formats over the last year. He will be expected to continue the good work as Team India head into the new WTC cycle (2023-2025).

