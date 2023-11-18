3 Indian players who can replicate MS Dhoni's 91 from 2011 in 2023 World Cup Final ft. Shreyas Iyer 

On the back of a stupendous performance in the group stage and in the semi-final, India became the first side to qualify for the final of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. They will meet five-time champions Australia on Sunday (November 19) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India has been the best team in the tournament, having won all their ten matches so far. All their bases seem to be covered and it will take something special from the Aussies to break this juggernaut. Meanwhile, Australia are also on an eight-match winning streak and will be upbeat for the mega clash.

Having won the World Cup back in 2011, the Indian team will have happy memories from their last World Cup final in front of a packed home crowd. A massive Ahmedabad crowd awaits the Indian players and they would be hopeful of living up to their expectations.

The India batting department has fired on all cylinders but do they have the wherewithal to recover from a tricky situation? Barring their opening game against Australia when they were reduced to 2-3 in the run chase, the Indian top and middle order have been hardly tested which might make them a bit vulnerable in the final.

Back in 2011, it was Gautam Gambhir who set up the chase with a brilliant 97 before skipper MS Dhoni took the onus on himself to take India over the finish line. He scored a magnificent unbeaten 91 off 79 deliveries under pressure, but who among the current crop of players can replicate Dhoni's heroics from the 2011 WC final?

Here's a look at three possible options for India who can make an impact like Dhoni in the 2023 WC final:

# 1 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer raises his bat after completing his century against New Zealand in the semi-final. (Pic: Getty)

Shreyas Iyer has repaid the faith shown in him by the team management and his captain and has smashed back-to-back centuries, besides scoring four consecutive 50+ scores. He has been aggressive right from the outset and has overcome his short ball struggles.

While playing an aggressive brand of cricket has been the mindset of Iyer, he can also play the waiting game and rebuild the innings when required. It was against South Africa when Iyer curbed his natural instincts in difficult conditions.

Iyer has shown that he has all the attributes to handle pressure and if there is a situation where India faces a top order collapse, Iyer could be the man to bail India out.

# 2 KL Rahul

Rahul en route to his brilliant 97 against Australia in their opening WC game. (Pic: AP)

KL Rahul started the tournament with a match-winning 97 against Australia and will be high on confidence going into the final. He has been a revelation for the Indian team, both as a wicket-keeper and as a No. 5 batter. He has played his role to perfection so far.

He has blended beautifully in the lower middle order and has played according to the situation. While Rahul weathered the storm in the opening clash against Australia, he scored some quick runs against New Zealand in the semi-final.

In case of a collapse, Rahul has all the attributes to play an MS Dhoni-like innings in the final. In the past, Rahul had been criticised for his lack of big-match temperament but he has come off age in this World Cup.

# 3 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav scored a fluent 49 against England. (Pic: AP)

The only Indian batter yet to make a significant impact in this World Cup is Suryakumar Yadav. He showed his class during the well-constructed 49 off 47 deliveries against England.

In case of a top-order collapse in the final or if India is chasing a stiff target, Suryakumar Yadav could turn out to be the game-changer for India. While he has been an exceptional T20I batter, he has failed to replicate this success in ODIs.

Having the ability to access every corner of the ground, Surya poses a serious threat to any opposition and has the ability to decimate any bowling attack on his day.