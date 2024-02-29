3 Indian players who deserved a higher grade in the 23-24 BCCI central contracts ft. Kuldeep Yadav

A total of 30 cricketers were awarded central contracts by the BCCI for the 2023-24 season, with the board announcing the list on Wednesday, February 28. Only four names have made the highest grade, with as many as 15 in the lowest category.

BCCI Central Contracts List:

Grade A+: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

Grade A: R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.

Grade B: Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Grade C: Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar.

While the grading system was fair for the most part, there were a few names who arguably merited more. Despite playing all three formats on a regular basis and performing well, they were consigned to a relatively lower division.

Here are three Indian players who deserved a higher grade in the 2023-24 BCCI central contracts list.

#3 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami appeals: India v Australia: Final - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Mohammed Shami is one of six cricketers to be part of the Grade A category. It is even arguable that the fast bowler deserved to belong to the highest possible grade, given how he has performed of late.

Shami has played each of the last two T20 World Cups and is one of India's greatest ODI bowlers ever. He took his game to new heights in the 2023 ODI World Cup, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps. The quick is also one of the team's most important Test bowlers.

Shami isn't showing many signs of slowing down, even though he's currently on the sidelines recovering from an injury. He might not be a bowler of Bumrah's caliber, but he has been available and consistent for most of the last year.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav bowls: India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Two

Surprisingly, Kuldeep Yadav has been penciled in at Grade B, alongside the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant. While these two players are world-class in their own right, the former has morphed into a one-format specialist while the latter hasn't featured at any level of cricket in a year owing to his accident.

Kuldeep, in contrast, is now an integral part of the side in all three formats. He has improved massively on all fronts since Rohit Sharma took over as captain, but finds himself promoted only one grade from C to B.

It's arguable that Kuldeep is as important to the Indian team as R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shami and the others in the Grade A category, given his participation in across formats and commendable displays. The wrist-spinner can feel hard done by.

#1 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill looks on: India v England - 4th Test Match: Day Four

Alongside Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill is one of India's most important batters across formats. Now a mainstay in all three, the 24-year-old is all set to be the pillar of the batting lineup for years to come.

Gill has jumped up a grade to A, but it's arguable that he deserved to be among the A+ category. He is one of the first names on the teamsheet in ODIs while being in the Test and T20I picture. More importantly, the young batter has proven himself in a variety of conditions and situations, rarely missing any games through injury.

It's only a matter of time before Gill is bumped up to Grade A+, but it could've already happened.

