3 Indian players who flopped in the 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

Team India registered a victory in their first ODI of the new calendar year as they beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

Virat Kohli was the star of the show for the Men in Blue as he notched up his 73rd international century, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill making crucial contributions as well. All the bowlers, barring Axar Patel, chipped in with wickets in the second innings.

However, others failed to deliver. On that note, here are three Indian players who flopped in the first ODI against Sri Lanka.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand v India T20I Media Opportunity

It might seem harsh to claim that Yuzvendra Chahal didn't deliver in the first ODI against Sri Lanka. He bowled well at the start of his spell, beating the bat on a regular basis and mixing his googlies smartly. The leg-spinner was unfortunate to see a couple of inside-edges race away to the boundary as well.

But Chahal ended up conceding 58 runs in his 10 overs while picking up only one wicket. The wicket was that of Wanindu Hasaranga, who smacked Chahal for two sixes and a four before holing out in the deep. The Indian spinner was taken for five fours by the other Sri Lankan batters as he dished out the odd full-toss and failed to hit the right lengths while varying his pace.

Chahal didn't necessarily bowl badly throughout his spell, but there was enough turn on offer as dew stayed away in Guwahati. He should've been more penetrative in the series opener and shouldn't have let Sri Lanka's batters take the attack to him with ease.

#2 Axar Patel

India v Australia - T20 International Series: Game 3

Axar Patel has been one of India's standout performers over the last few months across formats, but he had a lukewarm outing in Guwahati.

The only left-hander in the side, he walked in at No. 7 and managed a run-a-ball 9 before being dismissed by Chamika Karunaratne. The manner of dismissal was slightly concerning, with hard lengths once again hurrying him as he spooned a catch to cover.

With the ball, Axar was non-threatening. He conceded 58 runs in his 10-over spell, and while a couple of tough catches were shelled off his bowling, he was taken for seven fours and a six. The left-arm spinner will want to bounce back in the second ODI against a team that has only one left-hander in their top seven.

#1 Hardik Pandya

New Zealand v India - 3rd T20

India's newly appointed ODI vice-captain didn't make a meaningful contribution in the opening game of the series.

Hardik Pandya's finishing game has taken a hit of late, and he was dismissed in the 45th over while trying to clear the boundary off Kasun Rajitha. The all-rounder struck one six in his 14 but was back in the dugout when India needed him to make the most of the final powerplay.

Hardik sent down six overs for 33 runs, picking up the wicket of Karunaratne. While India didn't need him to make a significant impact in either department, his role in the ODI side will be carefully watched in the lead-up to the World Cup.

