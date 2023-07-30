3 Indian players who flopped in the 2nd ODI vs West Indies

Team India's World Cup preparations hit a snag in Barbados as West Indies beat the Men in Blue by six wickets in the second ODI on Saturday, July 29 to level the three-match series.

For the second game running, Ishan Kishan was the only Indian batter to cross the half-century mark. He put on a decent opening partnership with Shubman Gill, who made 34 before throwing his wicket away. With the ball, Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur were the visitors' standout performers.

Others, however, failed to deliver in the contest. Here are three Indian players who flopped in the second ODI against West Indies.

#3 Sanju Samson

After India's team selection in the first ODI, it seemed like Sanju Samson wouldn't get a game in the second contest. The Men in Blue made some experimental changes in Barbados, though, and the keeper-batter was drafted in for Virat Kohli at No. 3.

Samson came to the crease in the 17th over after Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan set an excellent platform, amassing 90 runs for the first wicket. He never got going, however, and ate up 19 balls for nine runs. The batter was one of four Indian wickets to fall to spin as Yannic Cariah gobbled him up after he played an wholly unconvincing shot.

Samson had an excellent chance to compete with Kishan in the backup keeper's role while also putting additional pressure on Suryakumar Yadav, who has notched up a string of failures. However, he didn't grab his chance and now needs to come good in the final ODI.

#2 Umran Malik

Umran Malik is one of India's most exciting bowlers, but he hasn't been able to put the pieces together on the international stage so far. He bowled only three overs in the series opener without making much of an impression, and his returns worsened in the second clash.

Umran bowled an equal number of overs, but this time around, they costed 27 runs, which was a whopping number in the context of the chase. The express pacer leaked three fours and a six, all off misdirected short deliveries. Although he had Shai Hope in some trouble during parts of his second over, it all came apart.

Umran is being viewed as an X-factor bowler who can contribute to India's World Cup hopes, but his performances need to improve if he is to make the cut.

#1 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya stepped in for Rohit Sharma and lost the toss

Replacing Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya would've probably been relieved when Shai Hope won the toss and opted to bowl first. After that, though, not much went right for the stand-in skipper.

Coming in at No. 5 after India lost three wickets in the space of three overs, Hardik needed to steady the ship. He nurdled the ball around for seven runs, but his troubles against hard lengths came back to haunt him once again. A Jayden Seales delivery forced the all-rounder into playing an innings-ending pull.

Hardik had the chance to make amends with the ball on a pitch that offered variable bounce and a slight amount of movement. He took the new ball and sent down four overs, which went for 21 runs without producing a wicket. His figures read 6.4-0-38-0 by the end of the game.

The captain's bowling changes weren't all that impressive, either.

