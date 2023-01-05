3 Indian players who flopped in the 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka

Team India suffered their first defeat of 2023 as Sri Lanka held their nerve to clinch the second T20I by 16 runs at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday, January 5.

Axar Patel was India's best player on the night as he scalped two wickets in an economical spell and followed it up with a rapid half-century. Umran Malik picked up three, while Suryakumar Yadav notched up another T20I fifty.

However, others failed to deliver. On that note, here are three Indian players who flopped in the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

#3 Ishan Kishan

In the absence of names like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan has had an excellent chance to nail down an opening spot in the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka. However, while he started brightly, he hasn't been able to step up.

In the second T20I, with conditions favoring batting, Kishan needed to notch up a big score and help India get ahead of the game. But Kasun Rajitha sent him back in the second over of the chase, with the batter attempting an ungainly heave across the line and seeing his stumps disturbed.

Kishan certainly has the potential to succeed, with his double century still fresh in memory. But he needs to be far more judicious with his shot selection.

#2 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya was unbeaten as Team India skipper ahead of the second T20I, but he saw the record come crashing down in Pune. On an individual level, too, the all-rounder had a tough outing.

Hardik suffered cramps in the series opener, and there have been concerns regarding his bowling fitness. That was perhaps the reason why he sent down only two overs before not taking further part in the action despite Sri Lanka plundering runs throughout the innings.

In the chase, Hardik walked in with India in a precarious position. He couldn't take them to safe waters, though, as he walked back for 12 in the fifth over. The 29-year-old struck his first ball for four but nicked off against Chamika Karunaratne, leaving the Men in Blue in tatters at 34/4.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh missed the first T20I due to illness and made his way into the playing XI on Thursday. The left-armer has become an integral cog in the T20I wheel, but he delivered a truly woeful performance on his return to the side.

Arshdeep bowled five no-balls in total. Three of those came in the second over of the Sri Lankan innings, which went for 19 runs. Two more came in the 19th over, which went for 18, taking the youngster's figures to a miserable 2-0-37-0. He was hit for three fours and two sixes in his two overs.

As Hardik said in the post-match presentation, bowling no-balls is a crime. And Arshdeep committed it five separate times in the second T20I. He will want to forget this display in a hurry.

