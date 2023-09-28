3 Indian players who flopped in the 3rd ODI vs Australia

Team India couldn't finish the three-match ODI series against Australia on a winning note as they succumbed by 66 runs in the final encounter in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27.

Rohit Sharma was one of the few Indian players to give a good account of himself as he made a stroke-filled 81. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer made decent batting contributions to support their skipper. With the ball, Washington Sundar was the most economical bowler as he conceded just 48 runs in his 10 overs.

Others, however, failed to deliver. Here are three Indian players who flopped in the third ODI against Australia.

#3 Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna has been expensive against Australia

Prasidh Krishna is an extremely valuable ODI bowler when he gets it right. He's tall, bowls at a good clip, extracts appreciable bounce, and nips the ball around. That reflects in his overall record in the format, which is quite good despite his injury issues.

However, Prasidh can be quite expensive when he isn't at his best, something which has been in the case in the last two ODIs. While he conceded 56 runs in the six overs he bowled in Indore, he leaked 45 runs in just five overs in Rajkot.

Prasidh was often too short, and David Warner took a particular liking to him. The southpaw hammered him for three fours and a six at the start of his spell, and by the time the opener was dismissed trying to play a rather unnecessary scoop, the damage was done.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

Even Jasprit Bumrah was taken to the cleaners by Australia

It wasn't just Prasidh who copped some stick from the Aussie batters. Jasprit Bumrah, who has been close to perfect since his comeback from a long-term back injury, suffered a disappointing outing in the third ODI.

Bumrah leaked four fours and a six in the three overs he bowled in the powerplay, with Mitchell Marsh taking him on with great effect. Anything short was picked off with ease, and any width or straightness was dispatched equally effortlessly. Even when the fast bowler returned for his second spell in the 23rd over, Marsh plundered three fours and a six.

Such is Bumrah's class that he managed to provide three breakthroughs even on an off day. He deceived Alex Carey with a slower ball and yorked Glenn Maxwell in typical fashion. However, it wasn't one of the spearhead's best performances.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja

India will be worried about Ravindra Jadeja's batting form

Ravindra Jadeja had an understated outing with the ball as he conceded 61 runs in 10 wicketless overs. It was a somewhat decent spell as he was hit for just six fours and one six in excellent batting conditions, especially with the other bowlers leaking runs.

However, Jadeja's batting has come a real problem for India. The southpaw hasn't been able to find any momentum at the crease, and although he tried to show some intent at the start of his knock in the third ODI, he quickly retreated into his shell and didn't even attempt to chase down the target.

Jadeja would've been better off trying some big shots since it's that part of his game that's letting him down. Instead, he opted to nurdle the ball around and spend some time at the crease. The southpaw was eventually dismissed in the penultimate over and didn't even score at a run a ball.

