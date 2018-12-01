Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Indian players for whom this could be the last tour Down Under

India will be taking on Australia for around two months in what will be the major event for both the nations before the World Cup. The T20 series is already over, and all eyes would be on the Test series which has always gone in favor of Australia over the years.

However, the hosts have a depleted squad now, making this the best chance for the strong Indian squad to secure an overseas Test series victory.

The Border-Gavaskar trophy last took place in Australia four years ago, and there are many differences in the teams that competed then and the teams that will play now. Similarly, a lot of changes will happen before the next such tour, and hence this series could be the last in Australia for a few Indians.

Let us take a look at these players:

#3 Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel could be set for his last tour to Australia

Parthiv Patel was a failure on this year's tour to South Africa, and Dinesh Karthik was preferred ahead of him for the England series. Hence, it was surprising when Parthiv was selected to tour Australia despite Rishabh Pant and Karthik being in decent form.

However, Parthiv can offer a wealth of experience and could also be used as a reserve opener. He made his debut before any Indian player on this tour, and his inclusion could be vital.

Going forward, with the emergence of young wicketkeepers like Ishaan Kishan and Sanju Samson, Parthiv might find it tough to get selected for an Australia tour again. He will look to end this series on a high keeping that in mind.

