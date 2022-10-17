3 Indian players who might be rusty ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022

Team India got off to a winning start in their official preparations for the 2022 T20 World Cup, beating Australia by six runs in a warm-up game at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday, October 17.

Most of India's first-choice playing XI got the opportunity to spend some time in the middle against Australia, but the rotation policy has meant that several players haven't gotten as much match practice as they'd have liked. With one warm-up game to go, against New Zealand on Wednesday, the Men in Blue will need to be wary of rust.

Here are three Indian players who might be rusty ahead of the T20 World Cup, which officially begins with a high-profile clash against Pakistan on October 23.

#3 Rishabh Pant

India v Pakistan - DP World Asia Cup

Rishabh Pant has fallen slightly out of favor in T20I cricket. He hasn't been able to prove his worth in the limited opportunities he has gotten as an opener, and middle-order spots aren't easily available right now.

Since the start of 2020, Pant has faced more than 30 balls in a T20I innings only once, against the West Indies back in August. His last four innings in the format, spaced over more than two months, have seen him register scores of 14(12), 17(13), 20*(16) and 27(14). Moreover, the southpaw hasn't batted in four of his last eight T20Is.

Pant is unlikely to be a part of India's playing XI against Pakistan, so it's understandable that he finds himself on the bench during the warm-ups. But without a left-hander in the top five, the Men in Blue might need to incorporate him into the side at some point, like they did during the Asia Cup. India will need Pant to be ready for such a scenario.

#2 Deepak Hooda

England v India - 1st Vitality IT20

Deepak Hooda made his T20I debut in February and has played nine innings in the format since then. He has made a mark, including a stunning hundred against Ireland, but has played only 18 balls since the start of September.

Hooda suffered a back injury recently, one that even threatened his participation in the T20 World Cup. He has recovered well from the setback to maintain his place in India's squad, but there's no doubt that he needs to spend some more time in the middle before he can be thrust into the playing XI.

Like Pant, Hooda should be nothing more than a back-up at the start of the T20 World Cup. But India need to ensure that he gets some match practice under his belt against New Zealand.

#1 Mohammad Shami

India v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Watching Mohammad Shami bowl the last over against Australia, you'd be forgiven for assuming that the fast bowler is not suffering from any rust whatsoever. But he's returning from a bout of COVID-19, and one over is not big enough in sample size to claim that he's completely fit and in form.

Shami has a real chance of making India's playing XI against Pakistan, with both Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh blowing hot and cold of late. Captain Rohit Sharma has talked up the value of Shami's experience, and there are no questions over the veteran pacer's ability with the new ball.

The plan was supposedly for Shami to bowl just one over at the death against Australia, but he needs to be more involved against New Zealand. The team management needs to try him out at various stages of the innings before assuming that the quick isn't rusty.

