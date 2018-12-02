3 Indian players who failed to make it big after scoring a century on their Test debut

Till date 15 players from India have scored a century at Test debut

Indian Cricket churns out talented batsmen more frequently than any other team in the world. It has given numerous batting giants and legends to the cricket world.

Test cricket is the highest battleground and India attained its Test status in 1932. Since then, there have been 15 players that have scored a century at their Test debut. However, few of them failed to capitalize on a good start and couldn't make big thereafter.

This list is a selection of batsmen who were apparently very promising at the start but somehow failed to make big after scoring a century at Test debut.#1

#1 Praveen Amre

Amre scored 103 against South Africa at Test debut

Just like Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli, Praveen Amre was also the product of 'Achrekar' academy. His astute class and technique heaped praises from all around. In fact, Achrekar had once proclaimed that he'll become a bigger phenomenon than Sachin.

He is one of the few who have scored a century on their Test debut on foreign soil. He made his debut in 1992 against South Africa at Durban. He scored a commendable 103 under the challenging match conditions and against a hostile bowling attack that comprised Alan Donald, Meyrick Pringle, and Brian McMillan. India were able to save the game and Amre was awarded the 'Player of the Match' award for his efforts.

This stylish right-hand batsman was a prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket. His 246 for the Rest of India against Bengal is still the highest score by any player in the Irani Trophy.

However, Amre was dropped unceremoniously after two seasons(1992-1994) and was never considered for the national team again.

