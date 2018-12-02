×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 Indian players who failed to make it big after scoring a century on their Test debut

Anant Srivastava
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
170   //    02 Dec 2018, 12:30 IST

Till
Till
date
15 players from India have scored a century at Test debut

Indian Cricket churns out talented batsmen more frequently than any other team in the world. It has given numerous batting giants and legends to the cricket world.

Test cricket is the highest battleground and India attained its Test status in 1932. Since then, there have been 15 players that have scored a century at their Test debut. However, few of them failed to capitalize on a good start and couldn't make big thereafter.

This list is a selection of batsmen who were apparently very promising at the start but somehow failed to make big after scoring a century at Test debut.#1

#1 Praveen Amre

Amre
Amre
scored 103 against South Africa at Test debut

Just like Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli, Praveen Amre was also the product of 'Achrekar' academy. His astute class and technique heaped praises from all around. In fact, Achrekar had once proclaimed that he'll become a bigger phenomenon than Sachin.

He is one of the few who have scored a century on their Test debut on foreign soil. He made his debut in 1992 against South Africa at Durban. He scored a commendable 103 under the challenging match conditions and against a hostile bowling attack that comprised Alan Donald, Meyrick Pringle, and Brian McMillan. India were able to save the game and Amre was awarded the 'Player of the Match' award for his efforts.

This stylish right-hand batsman was a prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket. His 246 for the Rest of India against Bengal is still the highest score by any player in the Irani Trophy.

However, Amre was dropped unceremoniously after two seasons(1992-1994) and was never considered for the national team again.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Test event Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Suresh Raina Test cricket
Anant Srivastava
ANALYST
Anant hails from Lucknow and has played cricket at divisional, district and club level. He is simply a sports fanatic. He has a strong affinity for MotoGP but for him, nothing comes close to Cricket. Though he is a media/communication professional, he talks like a child when discussing cricket. Just grab a cup of tea and enjoy endless chats on Cricket/MotoGP with him anytime.
Top 5 youngest Indian bowlers to take a 5-wicket haul in...
RELATED STORY
Top performances by R.P. Singh 
RELATED STORY
Batsmen with most score in nervous nineties in Tests
RELATED STORY
Ranking the Top 8 Test-openers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 genuine Test-only players of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 youngest bowlers to take 5-wicket hauls in Test...
RELATED STORY
Devraj Govindraj: The Unsung cricket hero from Hyderabad 
RELATED STORY
4 Indian Test debut-centurions who haven't had a...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian Test openers who couldn't score a century
RELATED STORY
Famous Indian Batsmen who scored a century in their Debut...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us