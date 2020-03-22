3 Indian players who might not get into T20 World Cup squad if IPL 2020 is quashed

Here are three Indian players who might not get to board the plane to Australia if IPL 2020 gets canceled.

The ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place later this year.

Will Sanju Samson be able to get into the Indian T20 World Cup squad? (Pic Credits: ESPNCricinfo)

The deadly Coronavirus outbreak has put the entire world on high alert. In view of the deadly pandemic, all the cricket boards around the globe have decided to put their operations on hold.

The future of the 13th edition of the IPL is also in jeopardy, with the cash-rich league not taking place at all this year also being a big possibility.

The quashing of IPL 2020 will affect a lot of things, even playing a role in determining who goes to the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

On that note, let us look at three Indian players who might miss out on the T20 World Cup squad if the annual T20 extravaganza does not take place this year.

#3 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson hasn't got many chances at the international level (Pic Credits: ESPNCricinfo)

Sanju Samson, a quality wicketkeeper-batsman from Kerala, has been in the news for quite a while. However, despite ticking all the right boxes, the 25-year-old hasn't got adequate chances to prove his mettle as an able T20I cricketer.

Although Samson got picked in the Indian T20 squad for the tour of New Zealand, he got to feature in only two games of the five-match series. He failed to deliver in those two matches, scoring only ten runs.

The 13th edition of the cash-rich league can be the perfect opportunity for him to get back into the reckoning for a place in the Indian side. With an excellent IPL season under his belt, he could regain the trust of the selectors.

Thus, Samson is one of the players who can miss out on a place in India's T20 World Cup squad if the IPL does not take place this year.

Advertisement

#2 Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube is considered to be an able backup for Hardik Pandya (Pic Credits: ESPNCricinfo)

Shivam Dube, an up-and-coming all-rounder from Mumbai, shot to fame when he hit five sixes in a row during a Ranji Trophy game, which displayed his big-hitting abilities. Dube made his T20I debut against Bangladesh in November last year. However, since then, he hasn't been able to perform to his full potential.

With Hardik Pandya out of action, the Indian management decided to go with Dube in the recent T20I series against New Zealand. However, the youngster failed to perform - both with the bat and the ball.

Just like Samson, the upcoming edition of the IPL would have provided Dube with an excellent chance to show the selectors his talent (in both the departments).

But if the cash-rich doesn't take place at all this year (and with a fit-again Pandya raring to go), the 26-year-old might not be on the plane to Australia later this year.

#1 MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni hasn't made himself available since the 2019 World Cup (Pic Credits: ESPNCricinfo)

MS Dhoni has been out of action for a long time. It's been close to eight months since Captain Cool played his last international game. With each passing day, there are more and more questions being raised on his future with the Indian cricket team. IPL 2020 could have been the tournament that would have answered those questions.

With no trail of recent performances, Dhoni's road to Australia for the T20 World Cup would become utterly challenging if there's no IPL this year.

The fact that the Men in Blue have plenty of options (in the form of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant) in the wicket-keeping department might also work against the former India skipper.