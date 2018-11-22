×
3 Indian players who should be dropped for 2nd T20I against Australia

Ameya Vaidya
Top 5 / Top 10
22 Nov 2018, 13:13 IST

Virat Kohli has some tough calls to make ahead of the second T20I
The first T20I between Australia and India at the Gabba was a close encounter between two formidable young sides. The Duckworth Lewis too played a part in this match due to the rain pouring down during the first innings. Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn helped Australia to put up a respectable total of 158 in 17 overs. The Indian bowlers simply let the Australian batsmen control the middle overs as they leaked a lot of runs in that period

Shikhar Dhawan was in prolific form for India as went on to score 76 runs in 42 balls at a strike rate of 180.95. Despite his heroics, India were unable to chase the revised target of 174 runs in and let the game slip away from them when Rishabh Pant played a suicidal scoop in the 15th over of the game off Andrew Tye.

Let us have a look at the 3 Indian players who should be dropped in the 2nd T20I against Australia.

#3 Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed was expensive and poor in the field as well
Khaleel Ahmed was quite expensive in his first match Down Under. He let down the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who bowled tidy overs and restricted the Australian sloggers to a great extent. Despite picking the wicket of D'Arcy Short on his first delivery of the innings, Khaleel went on concede 42 runs in 3 overs at a terrible economy rate of 14.

Khaleel's nerves got the better of him as he repeatedly bowled the same short pitch length and hence was smothered by Chris Lynn to the fence quite easily. His bouncers didn't have the spice to trouble Lynn and consequently ended up bowling into his hitting range. The team management should have asked him to bowl outside off, an area where Lynn isn't especially comfortable scoring quickly.

It is likely that Virat Kohli might consider bringing in the experienced Umesh Yadav in the 2nd T20I in place of the young Khaleel Ahmed.

