3 Indian players whose injury comebacks will be watched closely in 2023

Team India got 2023 off to a positive start as they beat Sri Lanka by two runs in a last-ball thriller at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3. The Men in Blue have a long way to go in this calendar year, with several high-profile matches on the horizon.

Injuries have plagued India over the last few years, with the packed cricketing calendar appearing to cause problems for several high-profile players. The BCCI has re-introduced a few important fitness standards, though, and we might witness the return of a fit, injury-free national side.

Here are three Indian players whose injury comebacks will be watched closely in 2023.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

Pakistan v India - DP World Asia Cup

Ravindra Jadeja hasn't played a competitive game of cricket since the 2022 Asia Cup, during which he suffered a freak knee injury. He has undergone surgery and shouldn't be far away from a return, although India haven't really felt his absence as much as fans initially expected, particularly in the shorter formats.

Axar Patel has stepped into Jadeja's shoes admirably, and of late, Washington Sundar has made important contributions as well. While India have missed the veteran all-rounder's batting at times, especially in Test cricket, he may not be a sureshot member of the playing XI in all three formats when he returns.

Moreover, the IPL angle further makes things interesting. The Chennai Super Kings and Jadeja were reportedly not on the best of terms last year, although the all-rounder has come out and stated that all disputes have been resolved. Nevertheless, Jadeja's return from injury will be watched keenly from many angles.

#2 Rohit Sharma

England & India Training Sessions

Since the start of 2019, Rohit Sharma has played in only 53% of India's 190 matches across formats. India's full-time skipper has missed large parts of the last few calendar years, missing out on key overseas Tests and other important assignments.

Rohit is currently recovering from a finger/hand injury he sustained during the second ODI against Bangladesh in December. He has been named in the squad for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka, and when he does return, he will have all eyes on him.

Is Rohit the man to lead India in the upcoming World Cup? Will he retain his post as T20I skipper despite all the signs pointing to Hardik Pandya taking over on a full-time basis? Can the opener overcome his century drought and finally notch up some big scores again?

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

India v Australia - T20 International Series: Game 2

Unlike the other two players on this list, India are significantly weaker without Jasprit Bumrah. The fast bowler is one of the first names on the teamsheet across formats, but his unique action and workload mean that he is susceptible to niggles.

Bumrah was rushed back from a back injury that flared up ahead of the T20 World Cup and has been out of action for a few months now. He hasn't played any competitive cricket since then, but has been named in India's squad for the Sri Lanka ODIs.

Bumrah's return seems to have happened a touch early, and India will need to handle him with extreme care. They will also need to keep an eye on his performances, since injuries could derail the careers of quick bowlers without a second thought.

The entire country will be watching with bated breath when one of the world's best fast bowlers returns to action later this month.

