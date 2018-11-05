3 Indian Test openers who couldn't score a century

Vishal Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 434 // 05 Nov 2018, 14:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Indian cricket has been blessed with the best batting line up in the world in the last couple of decades. The line-up included legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Mohhamad Azharuddin and VVS Laxman. However, not every batsman who represented India in the era, was successful with the bat, especially in the longest version of the game.

Scoring a century in the international arena is a big achievement for any batsman, as it proves the batsman's prowess with the bat against the best bowling attacks in the world. Here are three immensely talented Indian openers who failed to score a Test ton, despite getting ample chances in the longest format of the game.

#3 Abhinav Mukund

Abhinav Mukund earned a spot in the Indian Test team in the year 2011,because of his phenomenal performances in the domestic circuit. However, he could not replicate his domestic circuit success in the international red-ball cricket and managed to score only a couple of half centuries in the 14 innings he played for India.

Mukund failed to establish himself as an opener and could not cement his place in the Indian Test side. On the contrary though, Mukund has two triple tons in the domestic arena which shows that he possesses all the attributes to deliver brilliant performances with the bat.

1 / 3 NEXT