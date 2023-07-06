3 Indian umpires who officiated in the Ashes ft. Nitin Menon

The Ashes encompass a blinding blend of Australians and Englishmen, showcasing peak rivalry in cricket with the other nations being mere spectators. Select members from the cricketing fraternity have the privilege of witnessing the action from close quarters in the form of being part of a broadcast team or as part of an officiating group.

The series which is arguably a result of bad blood between the two sides that date back to the 19th century, is arguably the pinnacle of red-ball cricket. The constant high-pressure situations coupled with the intensity of the players involved demand the best umpires around to ensure the best decision-making.

Officials with experience, sound judgment, and who can make the right calls under pressure are rightly considered for the Ashes. With India not being one of the biggest exporters of umpires, there have only been a handful of Indian names that have officiated in the high-profile affair.

On that note, let us take a look at three such Indian umpires who have made their presence felt at the Ashes to date.

#1 Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan

The former cricketer turned umpire is one of the finest officials from India. The off-spinner, after ending his illustrious 18-year career in 1983, switched to officiating. He went on to be a member of the elite International Cricket Council Test panel after making his umpiring debut in 1993.

Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan officiated in six Ashes Tests over the course of his officiating career which came to an end in 2004.

He has a close bond with England after leading India across the first two editions of the World Cup in the country and also representing Derbyshire from 1973 to 1975.

#2 Sundaram Ravi

Sundaram Ravi was the second Indian umpire after the aforementioned S Venkataraghavan to be a member of the ICC's Elite Panel. During his umpiring career, which includes over 100 matches across all matches, S Ravi was assigned to officiate in four Ashes Tests.

He was the on-field umpire in two Ashes Tests, while he served as a TV Umpire for two more matches. His first experience of the Ashes came during the 2015 series in England, where he stood alongside Aleem Dar in the fourth Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

His next stint as an on-field umpire in the Ashes came during the 2017-18 series Down Under. The Indian umpire officiated the Boxing Day Test, which is now remembered for Sir Alastair Cook's stunning unbeaten 244.

#3 Nitin Menon

The sole Indian member of the Elite Panel at present, Nitin Menon became the youngest Indian umpire to stand as an on-field umpire in the Ashes.

The former domestic player is officiating the ongoing third 2023 Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds. He will also stand as an on-field umpire in the upcoming fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, from July 19 onwards.

Nitin Menon had expressed earlier that umpiring a fixture between England and Australia has been his dream.

He told PTI in an interview:

“My dream series will be Ashes without a doubt. That is the only series I watch on TV. The atmosphere, the way the series is fought, is something I want be involved in. Whether in England or Australia I would love to be part of it."

Menon is yet to be tasked with a tough decision across the first couple of sessions on the opening day, but with the pitch behaving and a raging English bowling attack on the prowl, his involvement at some stage of the game is inevitable.

Who do you think will be the next Indian umpire to officiate in the Ashes? Let us know what you think.

