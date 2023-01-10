3 instances where Rohit Sharma showed good form on comeback from injury

Rohit Sharma is one of the greatest ODI players of all time. Nicknamed 'The Hitman', the Indian skipper has played several memorable knocks in the 50-over format. Sharma's performances have helped the Indian cricket team register many wins in the ODI format.

Sharma made his ODI debut back in 2007 in a match against Ireland. So far, he has played 236 ODI matches for the nation, aggregating 9,537 runs at an average of 48.91. The right-handed batter has recorded 47 fifties, 29 hundreds and three double hundreds in his career.

In his 15-year career, Sharma has suffered multiple injuries. Injury breaks often impact a player's form, but the Indian captain has always bounced back stronger and made roaring comebacks to the field. In this listicle, we will look at three instances where Rohit Sharma showed good form on comeback from injury.

#1 Rohit Sharma's fluent 67-ball 83 vs. Sri Lanka, 2023

Rohit Sharma played a great knock in Guwahati earlier today (Image: BCCI)

Rohit Sharma suffered an injury while fielding for the Indian team in the second ODI of the series against Bangladesh last December. The Indian captain scored a half-century while batting at number nine despite being injured in that game. He took a break from cricket and returned to the field for the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Sharma opened the innings with Shubman Gill earlier today in the first ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The Indian skipper looked in great touch as he scored a 67-ball 83, smacking nine fours and three sixes. Rohit batted at a strike rate of 123 and helped India get off to a great start in the first ODI.

#2 Rohit Sharma's incredible 173-ball 264 vs. Sri Lanka, 2014

Sharma sustained an injury during India's tour of England in 2014. He missed the first three ODIs of the home series against Sri Lanka that year. Sharma returned to the playing XI for the fourth ODI in Kolkata.

The Hitman played one of the best knocks in international cricket history that day. He scored 264 runs off just 173 balls to help India finish with 404 runs on the board. Sharma's innings comprised 33 boundaries and six maximums. Till date, no player has been able to break his record for the highest individual score in ODIs.

#3 Rohit Sharma plays a match-winning knock of 60 runs on his return from injury, 2022

Sharma missed the entire tour of South Africa in 2021/22 due to a hamstring injury. The Indian captain returned for the home series against West Indies and played a match-winning knock of 60 runs from 51 balls.

India bowled out West Indies for 178 runs in the first ODI of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The pitch seemed a little challenging for the batters, but Sharma played an attacking knock of 60 runs, smacking 10 fours and a six.

India won the previous two ODIs when Rohit played a good knock after returning from injury. It will be interesting to see if they can win the ongoing match in Guwahati.

