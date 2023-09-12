3 instances when Team India played ODI matches on back-to-back days

Team India is among the most successful teams in ODI cricket history. The Men in Blue have won two World Cups in the ODI format. They have won many bilateral series as well, besides capturing the Asia Cup and the Champions Trophy in this format.

The ODI format tests the skill, fitness and dedication of the individuals. Unlike T20 cricket, a few moments of brilliance cannot help a team win an ODI game. Each team gets 50 overs in the ODI format, and the match lasts for approximately eight hours.

It is quite challenging for any individual to play two ODI matches on back-to-back days, but Team India have done it multiple times in their cricket history.

Here's a list of three such instances.

#1 Team India to play 2 matches back-to-back in Asia Cup 2023

The Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s round is currently underway in Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue were scheduled to play their first match of the Super 4s on September 10 against Pakistan. However, due to rain, the match had to be pushed to the reserve day on September 11.

A brilliant performance from all players helped India bulldoze Pakistan by 228 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium yesterday. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul smacked a century each while, Kuldeep Yadav scalped five wickets.

The Men in Blue will return to the R Premadasa Stadium again today (September 12) to take on home team Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli, who won the Man of the Match award in yesterday's game, spoke post-match about playing two ODIs in two days:

"It's the first time I have done anything like this in 15 years of cricket. Luckily, we are Test players, so we know how to come back the next day and play. Recovery is crucial. It was humid out there today.

"I am 35 in November, so I need to take care of my recovery. A big shoutout to the ground staff from my side."

Interestingly, India have played two ODIs in two days twice since Kohli's debut, but he did not feature in any of the four previous games.

#2 Team India played Hong Kong and Pakistan in the space of 2 days

In the previous 50-over Asia Cup tournament, the Men in Blue played their two group-stage matches against Hong Kong and Pakistan on back-to-back days as well. The Indian team played against Hong Kong on September 18, 2018, which was followed by a match against Pakistan on September 19, 2018.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium played host to both the games. India beat Hong Kong by 26 runs before thrashing Pakistan by eight wickets.

#3 Team India played New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the space of 2 days

Not many fans would remember that Team India played two ODIs on September 11 and 12 at the R Premadasa Stadium in 2009 as well. Incidentally, India's opponent on September 12 was Sri Lanka.

The Men in Blue thrashed New Zealand by six wickets on September 11. The next day, Angelo Mathews took a six-wicket haul and helped Sri Lanka defeat India by 139 runs. It will be interesting to see which teams win the India vs Sri Lanka battle today.