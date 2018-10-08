3 instances when teams won after following on in Tests

Test Matches are being played since 1877

The beauty of Test Cricket is that it allows the team to have another shot at victory.

Very rarely has it happened in International Tests that the team lagging behind after the first innings has gone on to win the match. But whenever it has happened it has just glorified the beauty Test cricket possess.

In the long history of Test cricket, there have been just three instances of a team winning after following on. Coincidentally in all those three matches, Australia was on the losing side.

In this list, we will take a look at some of the greatest comebacks in Test history.

#3 First Test, Ashes 1894

England vs Australia, Sydney

It was the first Test Match to involve six playing days.

In the first Test match of the Ashes 1894-1895, Australia had scored a massive 586 runs courtesy a double ton by Syd Gregory and a 161 run knock by George Giffen. In reply England could score only 325, still 261 runs behind the Australian first innings total.

Then, the Australian captain Jack Blackham decided to enforce a follow-on.

The England openers started cautiously in their second innings and stitched a 44 run opening partnership.

Albert Ward scored a ton and with vital contributions from other English batsmen saw England finishing with 437, 176 ahead of Australia's total.

Australia were still the clear favourite as they had already scored 113 for the loss of two wickets by the end of the fifth day.

Rain during the night and a bright sunshine in the morning completely altered the conditions of the ground making it sticky and unplayable.

English bowlers took full advantage of the new conditions as Australia lost the early wicket of Joe Darling making it 130-3 at the start of day six. Australian batting stuttered big time as they kept losing wickets in quick succession.

Bobby Peel was the pick of the bowlers as he picked a six-wicket haul in Australia's second innings.

Australia were bundled out for 166 runs handing England an astonishing 10 runs victory.

